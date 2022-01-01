Whisknladle Hospitality

Go
Park Commons is a 10,000-square-foot food hall coming to San Diego's Sorrento Valley. Using the same creative vision that launched Whisknladle and Catania, longtime culinary director, Ryan Johnston, and managing partner, Arturo Kassel, have developed six counter-service food stalls each with their own unique flair and flavor. Park Commons food hall and event space will serve breakfast, lunch, happy hour, and will offer a full bar.

9645 Scranton Road

Popular Items

Zaatar Fries$3.50
Crispy Potatoes with Zaatar Spice
The Classic Tuna Bowl$14.95
Brown Rice, Shoyu Ahi, Spicy Mayo Ahi, Wakame Seaweed, Cucumbers, Edamame, Pickled Ginger, Avocado, Green Onions, Furikake, and Crispy Shallots
PC Asian Chicken Salad$12.95
Red Cabbage, Kale, Tangerine, Cucumber, Carrot, Herbs, Cashews, Crispy Shallots, and Ginger Dressing (Allergies: Gluten, Garlic/Bulb)
Fries$3.00
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$11.95
Saffron Rice, Garlic Sauce, Israeli Salad, Feta, and Pickled Red Onions
Harissa Steak Salad$13.95
Garlic Sauce, Hummus, Israeli Salad, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, and Fried Chickpeas
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$12.95
Garlic Sauce, Hummus, Israeli Salad, Feta, Pickled Red Onions, and Fried Chickpeas
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, and Dijonnaise
Chicken Souvlaki Plate$14.50
Saffron Rice, Hummus, Naan, Garlic Sauce, Israeli Salad, Feta, Schug and Pickled Vegetables
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Turkey Chorizo, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Tater Tots, Green Onions, and Salsa Roja
San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 10:56 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
