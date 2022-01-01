Go
Parson's Chicken and Fish

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

971 Reviews

$$

2435 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60614

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Hand cut white meat, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Aged Gruyère, cheddar, parmesan breadcrumbs
Hush Puppies$7.00
Three Sisters cornmeal, Slagel Family Farms ham hock, cream cheese, scallions, served with Spicy Mayo
French Fries$5.00
Natural cut with kosher salt, served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken thigh served on a potato bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli, and hot sauce.
Slaw$6.00
Carrots, Red Onions, Crème Fraîche
Ranch Fries$6.00
Natural cut with kosher salt, house made ranch powder and Parmesan, served with your choice of sauce
Hot Chicken Nuggets$10.00
Hand cut white meat, fried, and tossed in Parson's hot, served with your choice of dipping sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated chicken breast, avocado, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, pickles, hot sauce,
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in Parson's hot, potato bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, aioli,
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago IL 60614

Directions

