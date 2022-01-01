Go
Pastiamo

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA

841 Turquoise Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (76 reviews)

Popular Items

Boscaiola$13.90
Mixed mushrooms in bolognese sauce
Misto funghi$13.90
Mixed mushrooms in a cream and butter sauce
Meatballs$13.90
Meatballs in marinara sauce
Burrata$9.90
Burrata cheese with cherry tomatoes, salt and evoo
Meatballs$5.90
Meatballs in marinara sauce
Bolognese$11.90
Beef and pork meatsauce with a little tomato sauce
Just uncooked pasta$3.50
Our homemade pasta in the shape you prefer
White sauce$8.90
Butter, Parmesan and cream
Marinara$8.90
Fresh homemade tomato sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

841 Turquoise Street

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
