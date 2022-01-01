Go
Pecan Creek Grille

Use this on line platform to schedule and pay for your pick up, curbside, or delivery orders while practicing social distancing in this new normal!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)

Popular Items

Hash Browns$2.79
Chicken & Waffle$11.99
All American$10.99
2 eggs your way, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat & choice of bread
Two Slice French Toast$5.69
Pecan Smoked Peppered Bacon$3.89
Two Tacos - build your own$4.29
One Taco - build your own$2.19
Short Stack Pancakes$4.49
Breakfast Sandwich$9.39
voted top 5 in the city! 2 fried eggs, ham steak shredded cheese on brioche bun w/serrano-cilantro mayo. pick 1 side
Bowl of Oatmeal w/ Fruit or nuts$5.59
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
