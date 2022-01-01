Go
Pepe's Finest Mexican Food

TAX INCLUDED IN MENU PRICES

9020 Telegraph rd

Popular Items

GRN/B$8.15
Green chili pork with beans.
GRN/BNS/RCE$9.15
Green chili pork with beans and rice.
CKN/RICE$9.40
Chicken with fresh salsa and rice.
CARN/BNS$9.40
Carnitas with fresh salsa and beans.
SPRITE
RED/RICE$8.15
Red chili beef with rice.
A/BNS/RICE$11.65
Carne asada with fresh salsa, beans, and rice.
ALL/GRN$8.25
Green chili pork only.
PEPE'S FRIES$7.70
French fries topped with beans, cheese, green chili sauce, guacamole. (MEAT IS EXTRA)
HORCH
Location

9020 Telegraph rd

Downey CA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
