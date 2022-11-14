Nexx Burger - Downey
3,077 Reviews
$$
7414 Florence Ave
Downey, CA 90240
Popular Items
Burgers
1/3 Lb Hamburger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Hamburger. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb Hamburger.
Hamburger
Please select what condiments you would like on your Hamburger.
1/3 Lb Cheeseburger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Cheeseburger. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb Cheeseburger.
Cheeseburger
Please select what condiments you would like on your Cheeseburger.
Impossible Burger
A plant based burger for people who love the taste of meat. Please select what condiments you would like on your Impossible Burger.
1/3 Lb Double Hamburger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Double Hamburger. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb Double Hamburger.
Double Hamburger
Please select what condiments you would like on your Double Hamburger.
1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb Double Cheeseburger.
Double Cheeseburger
Please select what condiments you would like on your Double Cheeseburger.
1/3 Lb Triple Hamburger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Triple Hamburger. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb Triple Hamburger.
1/3 Lb Triple Cheeseburger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Triple Cheeseburger. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb Triple Cheeseburger.
1/3 Lb X Burger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb X Burger is automatically served with 2 slices of America cheese, bacon, and 3 onion rings. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb X Burger.
1/3 Lb Chili Hamburger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Chili Hamburger is automatically served with chili. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb Chili Hamburger.
1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger
Our popular juicy 1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger is automatically served with chili. Please select what condiments you would like on your 1/3 Lb Chili Cheeseburger.
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Please select what condiments you would like on your Grilled Chicken Sandwich.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Please select what condiments you would like on your Fried Chicken Sandwich.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Please select what condiments you would like on your Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich.
B.L.T
Please select what condiments you would like on your B.L.T Sandwich.
Grilled Cheese
Please select what condiments you would like on your Grilled Cheese.
Fried Chicken
3 Chicken Strips
3 Crispy Fried Chicken Strips which are freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour.
1 Chicken Strip
1 Crispy Fried Chicken Strip which is freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour.
3 Spicy Chicken Strips
3 Crispy Fried Chicken Strips which are freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour. Once the strips are cooked, the chicken strips are dipped in our Spicy Drip sauce.
1 Spicy Chicken Strip
1 Crispy Fried Chicken Strip which is freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour. Once the strip is cooked, the chicken strip is dipped in our Spicy Drip sauce.
Side of Fried Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken patty which is freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour.
Side of Spicy Fried Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken patty which is freshly battered in our custom Nexx Chicken flour. Once the Fried Chicken is cooked, the Fried Chicken is dipped in our Spicy Drip sauce.
Fried Sides
Fries
Crispy Beer-Battered French Fries.
Onion Rings
Crispy Battered Onion Rings.
Sweet Potato Fries
Healthy alternative to our Beer-Battered French Fries.
Cheese Fries
Our crispy Beer-Battered French Fries with 2 slices of American cheese.
Chili Fries
Our crispy Beer-Battered French Fries served with a scoop of our house-made Chili.