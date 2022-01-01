Peppermill Cafe & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
2798 S 2nd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2798 S 2nd St
Cabot AR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Austin Burger Depot
Come in and enjoy!
Austin Fish & Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
Hideaway Pizza
Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!
The Grumpy Rabbit
Come in and enjoy!