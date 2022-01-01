Go
Toast

Peppermill Cafe & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

2798 S 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (347 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg$1.79
Full Spread (COMES WITH 2 PANCAKES)$11.49
French Toast (3 Slices)$9.79
Peppermill Fries$2.99
Fresh Hashbrowns$2.79
Country Boy Combo$11.99
Biscuits & Gravy$9.49
Panther Philly$11.29
The Simpleton$8.99
Not Your Average Burger$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2798 S 2nd St

Cabot AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Austin Burger Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Austin Fish & Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

The Grumpy Rabbit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston