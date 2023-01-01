Philly Pretzel Factory - 0061 (Lionville)
Open today 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
126-A Eagleview Boulevard, Exton PA 19341
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden - 570 Wellington Square
4.2 • 592
570 Wellington Square Exton, PA 19341
View restaurant