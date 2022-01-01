Go
Main picView gallery

Provecho Mex-Kan BBQ

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

202 East Frontview Street

Dodge City, KS 67801

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Half Rack Ribs$15.99
Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
Honey Burger$10.99
Asada Fries$11.99
Stuffed Honey Burger$12.99
Pulled Pork Nachos$10.99
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

202 East Frontview Street, Dodge City KS 67801

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Nearby restaurants

EZ’s Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2409 CENTRAL AVE Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurantnext
Lawson Family LLC
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Country Club Drive Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurantnext
Dodge City Brewing
orange star4.5 • 611
701 3rd Ave Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurantnext
I DONT CARE FAMILY RESTAURANT
orange starNo Reviews
1510 W Spruce St Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dodge City

Dodge City Brewing
orange star4.5 • 611
701 3rd Ave Dodge City, KS 67801
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Provecho Mex-Kan BBQ

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston