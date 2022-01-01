Queen's Room
Come in and enjoy!
3602 Ditmars Blvd
Popular Items
Location
3602 Ditmars Blvd
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Thirsty Koala
We are an Australian inspired full service restaurant that offers organics, wild caught seafood, pastured meats and poultry and Aussie comfort goodies. Our menu is also chock-o-block full of allergen friendly and gluten free offerings. Find your comfort here.
Local Kitchen
Come in and enjoy! Use promo code 25off in checkout for online orders and enjoy 25% off today!
Rosatoro
Rosatoro Restaurant & Pisco Bar is contemporary restaurant brining authentic flavors of the Peruvian cuisine to the world. From spicy ceviches to Pisco Sours, Rosatoro aims to provide a warm experience to all foodies and travelers.
23-01 31st Street
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird powered by Bareburger is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.