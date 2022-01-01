Go
Real Seafood Co Naples

Quite simply, seafood as it should be!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Key Lime Pie$7.95
with freshly whipped cream
Herb Broiled Grouper$38.95
Served with mascarpone risotto and asparagus
Twin Maine Lobster Tails$36.95
broiled and drawn butter
Shrimp Scampi$23.95
sautéed with white wine, herbs, garlic butter, artichoke hearts, and sundried tomatoes
Grouper$38.95
Enjoy your Fresh Catch broiled or grilled with bleu cheese coleslaw vinaigrette & roasted winter vegetables
Parmesan Crusted North Atlantic Flounder$28.95
lemon caper sauce
Grouper Veracruzana$38.95
Pan-seared grouper served with jasmine rice and asparagus
Lump Blue Crab Cake$16.95
Maryland style recipe
Macadamia Crusted Grouper$38.95
Served with mashed potatoes, tarragon beurre Blanc and grill broccolini
Paella Valenciana$32.95
half Maine lobster, chorizo sausage, shellfish, chicken, and vegetables simmered with rice and saffron
Location

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way

Naples FL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

