Go
Toast

The Local Naples

The Local, Naples' first farm and sea-to-table restaurant, celebrates the intersection of local farmers, ranchers, sea mongers, artisans and brewers: fresh, local ingredients. Created by Owner and award-winning Executive Chef Jeff Mitchell, The Local offers simple, delicious and nourishing dishes, prepared with healthy cooking techniques and locally sourced ingredients. With a casual ambiance, cozy wine bar and daily rotating blackboard specials, we welcome you to enjoy our local eatery showcasing Florida’s freshest bounty.

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegan Burger$15.00
House-Made Vegan Patty
Black beans, lentils, quinoa, garlic, onion, mushrooms and spices. We serve it with lettuce, tomato, red onion and chimichurri sauce on a Kaiser roll.
Kung Pao Avocado$19.00
Panko breaded Avocado wedge slightly fried and served over peppers & onions. This dish comes with a side of organic brown rice and is garnished with green onion, cilantro and sesame seeds.
Pan Seared Snapper$33.00
Fresh Snapper with Piccata Sauce
French Fries$6.00
The Local Turkey and Brie$16.00
Classic Best Selling Sandwich
Turkey, Brie, Pesto-Mayo, Tomato Jam, Greens
Beet Salad$17.00
Roasted Beets, Arugula, Wild Rice, Oranges, Goat Cheese, Pecans & Orange-Cumin Vinaigrette
Cobb$20.00
Mixed Greens, Avocado Ranch, Blue Cheese Crumbles, house-made Pork Belly Bacon, Blackened Chicken, house Pickled Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, and Scallions - Our Cobb salad cannot be modified.
Tomato and Basil Gnocchi$24.00
Local Cherry and Grape Tomatoes
Small Kale Caesar$8.00
Topped with Parmesan, Pumpernickel Croutons, Lemon Zest, and our house-made Motor City Caesar dressing
The Local House Salad$8.00
Arugula, Mixed Greens, Tomato Wedges, Red Onion, Lemon, Truffle Oil & Parmesan Buttery Croutons
See full menu

Location

5323 Airport-Pulling Rd

Naples FL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Skillets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Industry Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Gourmet Mama

No reviews yet

Home Cooking For You

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston