Red Elephant

We do all of these things, every day, to give you the freshest, tastiest, most lovable food we can. We do it FRESH FOR REAL—for you!

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3

Popular Items

8" Individual Pizza$7.29
Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings
Rebecca's Salad$12.99
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on mixed greens with chopped egg, crumbled thick-cut bacon, red onions, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, cucumber, and homemade croutons
Side House Salad$3.29
Our specialty salad topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, and homemade croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
Pasta YaYa$12.99
Penne pasta topped with a grilled chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, and carrots, in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese
8" Lunch Special$9.99
Individual sized pizza with 1 topping, side salad, and a drink.
Side Dressing$0.50
12" Medium Pizza$10.29
Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings
Red's Cheese Pizza$6.99
Classic Burger$10.99
Topped with crisp lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
16" Large Pizza$14.29
Create your own pizza from the ingredients below. Start with our pizza sauce and cheese, and then add your favorite toppings
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3

Tallahassee FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
