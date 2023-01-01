Red Heat Tavern - Wilmington
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
300 Lowell Street, Wilmington MA 01887
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Epicurean Feast - 8740 - MKS Industrial Way, Wilmington
No Reviews
90 Industrial Way Wilmington, MA 01887
View restaurant
HEAV'NLY DONUTS - Wilmington - 579 Main Street
No Reviews
579 Main Street Wilmington, MA 01887
View restaurant