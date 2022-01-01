Go
Tremezzo Ristorante

2 Lowell Street

Popular Items

Papperdelle Bolognese$19.50
Veal, pork, beef, prosciutto, pomodoro, cream, pappardelle
Extra Side Of Bread$2.00
Box of 8 pieces with seasoned oil
Caesar$10.50
Romaine, focaccia croutons, classic dressing, shaved parmesan
Garlic Parmesan Wings$12.00
wings tossed in garlic parmesan herb, served with Lemon pepper aioli
Carbonara Rigatoni$21.00
crispy panko chicken cutlet, bacon, parmesan carbonarra sauce, cracked pepper, pecorino, Rigatoni
Crispy Cbz$18.50
Crispy chicken cutlet, broccoli and ziti, in choice of cream sauce or garlic and white wine sauce
FM Chicken Parmesan$51.00
Feeds a family of 5! Chicken Parm, Penne Pomodoro, Meatballs, Caesar or Garden Salad, Cookies or Cannolis
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
House-made pomodoro, mozzarella, Romano, linguini
Cheese$13.00
FM Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti$48.00
Feeds a family of 5! Chicken Broccoli & Ziti, in either a cream sauce or a Garlic and wine Sauce. Meatballs, Caesar or garden salad, cookies or cannolis
See full menu

Location

wilmington MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

