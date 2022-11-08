- Home
Tremezzo Pizzeria
67 Reviews
$$
296 Shawsheen Ave
Wilmington, MA 01887
Popular Items
Take & Bake FrozenPizzas
Frozen Take & Bake Classic Cheese
Red Sauce ,Mozzarella, Garlic oil, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs 400 degrees 8-10 minutes in your oven. Enjoy!
Frozen Take & Bake Pepperoni
Red Sauce ,Mozzarella, Garlic oil, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs, pepperoni 400 degrees 8-10 minutes in your oven. Enjoy!
Frozen Take & Bake Buffalo Chicken
Homemade pizza dough, garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, ,chicken, buffalo sauce parmesan cheese, Fresh herbs, Homemade Tremezzo Ranch served on the side 400 degrees 8-10 minutes in your oven. Enjoy!
Frozen Take & Bake Veggie
Red Sauce ,Mozzarella, Garlic oil, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers Onions , Parmesan, Fresh Herbs 400 degrees 8-10 minutes in your oven. Enjoy!
T & B Al Capone
Small Bites
SALADS
Chicken K-Bob Salad
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Olives
Crispy Chicken BBQ Salad
Crispy Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Scallions, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, BBQ Ranch
Caesar
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Greek
Mixed Greens, Onions, Kalamata Olives Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta, Pepperoncini
Antipasto
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella Romaine, Cucumbers, Fresh Mozzarella Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Banana Peppers, Olives
Garden Salad
Dinners
Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Blackened Chicken, House Made Alfredo, Linguini
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, 3 Cheese Blend, Buffalo Sauce, Ziti
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly Fried Chicken topped with Melted Mozzarella, Ziti tossed in Pomodoro and Parmesan , Served with Garlic bread
Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly Fried Eggplant topped with Melted Mozzarella, Ziti tossed in Pomodoro and Parmesan , Served with Garlic bread
Crispy Chicken Broccoli & Ziti
Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan Tossed with Ziti in a Creamy Alfredo sauce Served with Garlic bread
Linguine and Meatballs
Signature Meatballs, House Pomodoro Linguine. Served with Garlic bread
*Signature Pizzas*
Classic Cheese
Farm Stand
Red Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Corn
Big Fat Greek Pizza
Red Onion, Feta, Olives, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers
New York Bianco
EVOO, Italian Sausage, Herbed Ricotta, Sliced Tomatoes
Margarita
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Al Capone
Pepperoni, Imported Ham, Meatball, Sausage, Bacon
Sophia Loren
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Seasoned Ricotta
Rancho
Pulled Chicken, Bacon, House made Ranch Drizzle
Picante
Pepperoni, Sausage, Caramelized Onion
Pollo
Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, BBQ Drizzle, Scallions
Buffalo Tom
Pulled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, House Made Ranch Drizzle
Hawaii Five-OHHH
Imported Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion
Cheese Sicilian
12 cut-Red Sauce ,Mozzarella
Pepperoni Sicilian
12 cut-Red Sauce ,Mozzarella, Pepperoni
CALZONES
Italian Calzone
Salami, Mortadella, Hot Capicola Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Fried chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Parm Calzone
Fried Chicken Tenders, Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese,, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herbs
Meatball Calzone
Meatballs, Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herbs
Veggie Calzone
Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Tomatoes
Farm Stand
Red onion, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Corn
Build Your Own
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Shaved Steak, Mozzarella cheese
Steak Bomb Calzone
SUBS (12 and 8 inch) WRAPS (White and Wheat)
Eggplant Parm Sub
Freshly Breaded , Fried Eggplant Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Pomodoro sauce,Toasted
Chicken Parm Sub
Freshly Breaded Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce,Toasted
Chicken Tender Sub
Chicken Caesar
Seasoned Chicken, Romaine, Croutons Grated Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing
Italian
Classic Italian-Hot Capicola, Mortadella, Salami, Provolone, Oregano. Oi l& Vinegar, Lettuce, Tomatoes ,Onions, Pickles... Add Hots if You dare!
Ham & Cheese
Ham, American Cheese
Turkey
Sliced Turkey
Steak & Cheese
Shaved Steak, American Cheese add Your Toppings
Steak Bomb
Shredded Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Salami, American Cheese
Meatball & Provolone
Classic Meatballs, Provolone Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Toasted
Santa Cruz
Chicken, Bacon, American cheese,Tremezzo Spicy Ranch
Sausage P & O
Sliced, Griddled Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Hint of Pomodoro, Shredded Mozzarella
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Cheeseburger
Ground burger, American Cheese
Turkey Club Sub
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
BURGERS
KID'S MENU
CHIPS & DESSERTS
Raw Dough
Family Meals
FM - Chicken Parm & Penne Pasta
Limit one per order - Feeds a Family of 5 ! Half Pan of Chicken PArm, Half Pan of Penne with Red Sauce. Comes with 5 Meatballs, House or Caesar salad, 5 assorted Josies cookies (contains Nuts) and Freshly made Focaccia Bread
FM - Chicken Broccoli & Ziti Alfredo
Limit one per order - Feeds a Family of 5 ! Half Pan of Chicken, Broccoli, and Ziti Alfredo. Comes with 5 Meatballs, House Or Caesar salad, 5 assorted Josies cookies (contains Nuts) and Freshly made Focaccia Bread
FM - Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Limit one per order : Feeds a Family of 5 ! Half Pan of Crispy Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese. Comes with 5 Meatballs, House or Caesar salad, 5 assorted Josies cookies (contains Nuts) and Freshly made Focaccia Bread
N/A Drinks
Water- Bottle
Coke/Diet 16oz Bottle
Coke -12oz
Diet Coke- 12 oz
Ginger Ale- 12 oz
Rootbeer- 12 oz
Sprite- 12 oz
Dr Pepper-12 oz
Mountain Dew-12 oz
2 Liter Coke
2 Liter Diet Coke
2 Liter Sprite
2 Liter Rootbeer
Blue Powerade
Red Powerade
Yellow Powerade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
296 Shawsheen Ave, Wilmington, MA 01887