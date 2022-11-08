Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Tremezzo Pizzeria

67 Reviews

$$

296 Shawsheen Ave

Wilmington, MA 01887

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
Boneless Wings
French Fries

SPECIALS

*Two Large Cheese & 2 Liter

$26.00

2 Large Cheese Pizzas and a 2 Liter Soda

Take & Bake FrozenPizzas

12 " Frozen Pizzas You can Take and Bake in your Own kitchen 400 degrees on the Center Oven Rack for 8-10 minutes or to your Taste! You're the Pizza Chef now
Frozen Take & Bake Classic Cheese

Frozen Take & Bake Classic Cheese

$8.00

Red Sauce ,Mozzarella, Garlic oil, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs 400 degrees 8-10 minutes in your oven. Enjoy!

Frozen Take & Bake Pepperoni

Frozen Take & Bake Pepperoni

$10.00

Red Sauce ,Mozzarella, Garlic oil, Parmesan, Fresh Herbs, pepperoni 400 degrees 8-10 minutes in your oven. Enjoy!

Frozen Take & Bake Buffalo Chicken

Frozen Take & Bake Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Homemade pizza dough, garlic oil, mozzarella cheese, ,chicken, buffalo sauce parmesan cheese, Fresh herbs, Homemade Tremezzo Ranch served on the side 400 degrees 8-10 minutes in your oven. Enjoy!

Frozen Take & Bake Veggie

Frozen Take & Bake Veggie

$10.00

Red Sauce ,Mozzarella, Garlic oil, Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers Onions , Parmesan, Fresh Herbs 400 degrees 8-10 minutes in your oven. Enjoy!

T & B Al Capone

$14.00

Small Bites

Wings

$10.00+

Boneless Wings

$8.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

8 Lightly Fried Mozzarella Sticks Served with Pomodoro sauce

Meatballs & Marinara

$6.00

(3) Meatballs served with Our Marinara & Gated Parmesan Cheese

Onion Rings

$4.25

Battered, Fried Whole Onion Rings

French Fries

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

SALADS

Chicken K-Bob Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Olives

Crispy Chicken BBQ Salad

$11.00

Crispy Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Scallions, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, BBQ Ranch

Caesar

$7.50

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greek

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Onions, Kalamata Olives Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta, Pepperoncini

Antipasto

$10.50

Salami, Capicola, Mortadella Romaine, Cucumbers, Fresh Mozzarella Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Banana Peppers, Olives

Garden Salad

$7.50

Dinners

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Blackened Chicken, House Made Alfredo, Linguini

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, 3 Cheese Blend, Buffalo Sauce, Ziti

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

Lightly Fried Chicken topped with Melted Mozzarella, Ziti tossed in Pomodoro and Parmesan , Served with Garlic bread

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00

Lightly Fried Eggplant topped with Melted Mozzarella, Ziti tossed in Pomodoro and Parmesan , Served with Garlic bread

Crispy Chicken Broccoli & Ziti

$13.00

Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Parmesan Tossed with Ziti in a Creamy Alfredo sauce Served with Garlic bread

Linguine and Meatballs

$12.00

Signature Meatballs, House Pomodoro Linguine. Served with Garlic bread

*Signature Pizzas*

Classic Cheese

$11.00+

Farm Stand

$15.99+

Red Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Corn

Big Fat Greek Pizza

$16.99+

Red Onion, Feta, Olives, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers

New York Bianco

$16.99+

EVOO, Italian Sausage, Herbed Ricotta, Sliced Tomatoes

Margarita

$15.99+

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Al Capone

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Imported Ham, Meatball, Sausage, Bacon

Sophia Loren

$16.99+

Fried Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Seasoned Ricotta

Rancho

$16.99+

Pulled Chicken, Bacon, House made Ranch Drizzle

Picante

$16.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Caramelized Onion

Pollo

$16.99+

Pulled Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Mozzarella, BBQ Drizzle, Scallions

Buffalo Tom

$16.99+

Pulled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, House Made Ranch Drizzle

Hawaii Five-OHHH

$16.99+

Imported Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion

Cheese Sicilian

$17.99

12 cut-Red Sauce ,Mozzarella

Pepperoni Sicilian

Pepperoni Sicilian

$20.99

12 cut-Red Sauce ,Mozzarella, Pepperoni

CALZONES

Italian Calzone

Italian Calzone

$14.50

Salami, Mortadella, Hot Capicola Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

Fried chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Parm Calzone

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.50

Fried Chicken Tenders, Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese,, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herbs

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$13.00

Meatballs, Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herbs

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Tomatoes

Farm Stand

$13.00

Red onion, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Corn

Build Your Own

$10.00
Steak & Cheese Calzone

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$15.00

Shaved Steak, Mozzarella cheese

Steak Bomb Calzone

Steak Bomb Calzone

$15.50

SUBS (12 and 8 inch) WRAPS (White and Wheat)

Eggplant Parm Sub

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.25+

Freshly Breaded , Fried Eggplant Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Pomodoro sauce,Toasted

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00+

Freshly Breaded Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella, Pomodoro sauce,Toasted

Chicken Tender Sub

$11.00+

Chicken Caesar

$10.00+

Seasoned Chicken, Romaine, Croutons Grated Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing

Italian

$11.00+

Classic Italian-Hot Capicola, Mortadella, Salami, Provolone, Oregano. Oi l& Vinegar, Lettuce, Tomatoes ,Onions, Pickles... Add Hots if You dare!

Ham & Cheese

$10.00+

Ham, American Cheese

Turkey

$10.00+

Sliced Turkey

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$15.00+

Shaved Steak, American Cheese add Your Toppings

Steak Bomb

$15.50+

Shredded Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Salami, American Cheese

Meatball & Provolone

$16.00+

Classic Meatballs, Provolone Cheese, Pomodoro Sauce, Toasted

Santa Cruz

$12.00+

Chicken, Bacon, American cheese,Tremezzo Spicy Ranch

Sausage P & O

$12.00+

Sliced, Griddled Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Hint of Pomodoro, Shredded Mozzarella

BLT

$9.99+

Bacon, lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Cheeseburger

$11.00+

Ground burger, American Cheese

Turkey Club Sub

$11.25+

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

BURGERS

"Smo's" Famous Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato. Comes with Fries

Beef Burger

$10.00+

Burger comes with Pickles, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes. Served With French Fries

Veggie Burger

$10.00+

Pickles, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes. Served With French Fries

KID'S MENU

Kid Chicken Fingers and FF

$5.99

Kid Ziti and Meatball

$5.99

Kid Cheeseburger and FF

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese and FF

$5.99

CHIPS & DESSERTS

Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$2.50

Lays Original Potato Chips

$1.25

Lays Sour Cream/Onion Chips

$1.25
Lays BBQ Chips

Lays BBQ Chips

$1.25

Doritos

$1.50

Raw Dough

Pizza Dough

$3.50

Family Meals

FM - Chicken Parm & Penne Pasta

$49.00

Limit one per order - Feeds a Family of 5 ! Half Pan of Chicken PArm, Half Pan of Penne with Red Sauce. Comes with 5 Meatballs, House or Caesar salad, 5 assorted Josies cookies (contains Nuts) and Freshly made Focaccia Bread

FM - Chicken Broccoli & Ziti Alfredo

$49.00

Limit one per order - Feeds a Family of 5 ! Half Pan of Chicken, Broccoli, and Ziti Alfredo. Comes with 5 Meatballs, House Or Caesar salad, 5 assorted Josies cookies (contains Nuts) and Freshly made Focaccia Bread

FM - Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$49.00

Limit one per order : Feeds a Family of 5 ! Half Pan of Crispy Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese. Comes with 5 Meatballs, House or Caesar salad, 5 assorted Josies cookies (contains Nuts) and Freshly made Focaccia Bread

N/A Drinks

Water- Bottle

$1.50

Coke/Diet 16oz Bottle

$2.00

Coke -12oz

$1.50

Diet Coke- 12 oz

$1.50

Ginger Ale- 12 oz

$1.50

Rootbeer- 12 oz

$1.50

Sprite- 12 oz

$1.50

Dr Pepper-12 oz

$1.50

Mountain Dew-12 oz

$1.50

2 Liter Coke

$2.70

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.70

2 Liter Sprite

$2.70

2 Liter Rootbeer

$2.70

Blue Powerade

$2.00

Red Powerade

$2.00

Yellow Powerade

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

296 Shawsheen Ave, Wilmington, MA 01887

Directions

Gallery
Tremezzo Pizzeria image
Tremezzo Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bagel Bar
orange starNo Reviews
282 cambridge Street Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1087 - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 711
179 Cambridge Street Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Mangia Mangia Italian Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,876
430 BOSTON RD Billerica, MA 01821
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Billerica
orange starNo Reviews
328 Boston Road Billerica, MA 01862
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1167 - N. Reading
orange starNo Reviews
103 Main Street N. Reading, MA 01864
View restaurantnext
L'Andana
orange starNo Reviews
86 Cambridge Street Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Reading
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Woburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Billerica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
North Reading
review star
No reviews yet
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lynnfield
review star
No reviews yet
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston