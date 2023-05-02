Restaurant header imageView gallery

Code 1 BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

211 Main Street

Wilmington, MA 01887

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Daily Menu - New

DINNER PLATES

One Meat Two Sides

$25.99

Two Meat Two Sides

$29.99

Three Meat Sampler (The Three Two One)

$43.99

Four Meat Sampler (The Four Three Two)

$49.99

Vegetarian BBQ Three Side items

$29.99

BOWLS (Meat and Side Combined)

Dinner Bowls

$9.99+

SANDWICHES

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Burnt End Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Pork Belly Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Brisket Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Sides 8 and 16 oz

Potato Salad

$7.99+

Baked Beans

$7.99+

Brussels And Bacon

$7.99+

Collard Greens

$7.99+

Cowboy Corn Salad

$7.99+

Carrots

$7.99+

Garlic Smashed Mashed

$7.99+

Sweet Potato

$7.99+

Mac and Cheese

$7.99+

Coleslaw

$7.99+

Rice and Beans

$8.99

ADD ONS (Sauces and Breads)

Cornbread

$2.00+

Brioche Bakery Rolls

$12.50+

Coleslaw Side

$5.99+

Texas Red

$1.50+

Carolina Gold

$1.50+

Alabama White

$1.50+

DRINKS

Water

$1.50

Sweet Tea Pure Leaf

Ice Tea Lemon Pure Leaf

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Grape Crush

$2.00

Ginger Beer ~ Bunderberg

$2.99

Apple Juice Box

$1.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Cupcake

$3.99Out of stock

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

$3.99Out of stock

SPECIALS

Beef Rib Sandwich with pickled slaw and Texas Red

$16.99

Buy One Dozen Wings Get Half Dozen Free

Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Retail

SM T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

MED T-Shirt

$25.00

LG T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Keychains (coming soon)

$3.50Out of stock

Father's Day Gift Box Pre Order Pick up in Store

$100.00

Mother's Day Gift Box Pre Order Pick up in Store (Copy)

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Only BBQ on Your Radar

