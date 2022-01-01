Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Teradyne (264)

600 Riverpark Drive

North Reading, MA 01864

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.65

BEVERAGES

16.9oz ASCEND WATER

16.9oz ASCEND WATER

$1.00
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.70
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.10
OAKHURST MILK

OAKHURST MILK

$1.73
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.65
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.34
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.34
SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$1.65

SNAPPLE

$2.34

FOUNTAIN SODA

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit264teradyne@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

600 Riverpark Drive, North Reading, MA 01864

