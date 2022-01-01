Danvers restaurants you'll love

Danvers restaurants
Toast
  • Danvers

Must-try Danvers restaurants

Flip the Bird image

 

Flip the Bird

198 Endicott Street, Danvers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
COFFEE
Mill City Roasting Company
THE EARLY BIRD$10.00
Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg, chopped chives, and whipped honey butter.
FRIES$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
More about Flip the Bird
Breakaway image

 

Breakaway

221 Newbury St, Danvers

Avg 4.4 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Creamy Bleu Cheese Base, Roasted Peppers, Buffalo Chicken , 3 Cheese Blend
All American Burger$13.00
Freshly made Hamburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and American Cheese
Zsa Zsa$15.00
Fresh Tomato Base, Garlic & Oil , 3 Cheese Blend
More about Breakaway
Putnam Pantry image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Putnam Pantry

255 Newbury St, Danvers

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken BLT$9.75
Grilled Chicken with Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Guacamole on Grilled Sourdough Bread
The Mayflower$9.75
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Stuffing, Mayo and Cranberry Sauce on Grilled Sourdough
Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.75
Lean Ham with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and homemade Honey Mustard
More about Putnam Pantry
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

3 Trask Lane, Danvers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Sandwich$4.75
Smoked Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on Bulky Roll
English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich$2.00
On Toasted English Muffin, get your Egg, American Cheese and choice of Breakfast Meat
Hot Soup Choice$2.00
Hot Soup Choices in 12oz Cup
More about Cafe Services
NexDine image

 

NexDine

22 Cherry Hill Drive, Danvers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
More about NexDine
Panini Pizzeria - Danvers image

 

Panini Pizzeria - Danvers

11 Maple St., Danvers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepsi 20oz$1.85
More about Panini Pizzeria - Danvers
Pub49 image

 

Pub49

49 Maple Street, Danvers

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pub49
Restaurant banner

 

The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA

50 Independence Way, Danvers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meg's Burrito$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
Classic Breakfast$13.00
Two eggs any style with your choice of breakfast meat and toast.
Churro Bites$8.50
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze. Served with our strawberry habanero jam & chocolate ganache.
More about The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA
Restaurant banner

 

Danvers Pizza and Subs

136 Andover Street, Danvers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$8.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Peppers and Homemade Croutons
Steak and Cheese Sub$9.95
Finely Chopped Shaved Steak mixed with Melted American Cheese
Fries$5.95
More about Danvers Pizza and Subs
Restaurant banner

 

I Pazzi

50 Maple, Danvers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Roasted Duck$38.00
Pan-Seared, Breast, Apricot Reduction, Potato confit
Bigoli alla Bolognese$24.00
Ancient Emmer Semolina pasta, Prime beef, Heritage pork and milk fed veal, Parmigiano
Wagyu Short Rib$36.00
Braised Wagyu Short Rib with housemade pasta
More about I Pazzi
Rebel Coffee and Creamery image

 

Rebel Coffee and Creamery

16 Maple Street, Danvers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Rebel$8.00
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.50
Americano 12oz$3.00
More about Rebel Coffee and Creamery

