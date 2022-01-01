Danvers restaurants you'll love
Danvers's top cuisines
Must-try Danvers restaurants
Flip the Bird
198 Endicott Street, Danvers
|Popular items
|COFFEE
Mill City Roasting Company
|THE EARLY BIRD
|$10.00
Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg, chopped chives, and whipped honey butter.
|FRIES
|$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
Breakaway
221 Newbury St, Danvers
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
Creamy Bleu Cheese Base, Roasted Peppers, Buffalo Chicken , 3 Cheese Blend
|All American Burger
|$13.00
Freshly made Hamburger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and American Cheese
|Zsa Zsa
|$15.00
Fresh Tomato Base, Garlic & Oil , 3 Cheese Blend
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Putnam Pantry
255 Newbury St, Danvers
|Popular items
|Chicken BLT
|$9.75
Grilled Chicken with Bacon Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Guacamole on Grilled Sourdough Bread
|The Mayflower
|$9.75
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Stuffing, Mayo and Cranberry Sauce on Grilled Sourdough
|Grilled Ham & Cheese
|$9.75
Lean Ham with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and homemade Honey Mustard
Cafe Services
3 Trask Lane, Danvers
|Popular items
|Italian Sandwich
|$4.75
Smoked Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on Bulky Roll
|English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.00
On Toasted English Muffin, get your Egg, American Cheese and choice of Breakfast Meat
|Hot Soup Choice
|$2.00
Hot Soup Choices in 12oz Cup
NexDine
22 Cherry Hill Drive, Danvers
|Popular items
|CHOPPED MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber,Red Onion, Chickpeas, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
|DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
Panini Pizzeria - Danvers
11 Maple St., Danvers
|Popular items
|Pepsi 20oz
|$1.85
The Friendly Toast - Danvers, MA
50 Independence Way, Danvers
|Popular items
|Meg's Burrito
|$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
|Classic Breakfast
|$13.00
Two eggs any style with your choice of breakfast meat and toast.
|Churro Bites
|$8.50
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze. Served with our strawberry habanero jam & chocolate ganache.
Danvers Pizza and Subs
136 Andover Street, Danvers
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Peppers and Homemade Croutons
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$9.95
Finely Chopped Shaved Steak mixed with Melted American Cheese
|Fries
|$5.95
I Pazzi
50 Maple, Danvers
|Popular items
|Pan Roasted Duck
|$38.00
Pan-Seared, Breast, Apricot Reduction, Potato confit
|Bigoli alla Bolognese
|$24.00
Ancient Emmer Semolina pasta, Prime beef, Heritage pork and milk fed veal, Parmigiano
|Wagyu Short Rib
|$36.00
Braised Wagyu Short Rib with housemade pasta
Rebel Coffee and Creamery
16 Maple Street, Danvers
|Popular items
|The Rebel
|$8.00
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.50
|Americano 12oz
|$3.00