Marblehead restaurants you'll love

Sea Salt
126 Washington St, Marblehead
|Brussel Sprout
|$11.00
t/o - spicy sweet soy glaze comes on the side
|Sea Salt Burger
|$17.00
house-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, vt. cheddar, arugula, french fries
|Jack-Tar Wings
|$13.00
honey bbq wing sauce, mildly spicy,
with housemade pickled veg
The Little Store Pastaria
9 Green St Marblehead MA 01945, Marblehead
|Three Meatballs
|$12.95
Homemade with pork and beef served in red sauce topped with ricotta cheese
|Linguine Meatball (KIDS)
|$10.95
Linguine pasta in our traditional home-made marinara sauce and a meatball
|Chicken Piccata
|$18.95
Pan seared with capers, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over choice of pasta
Shubie's Marketplace, Wines & Spirits
16 Atlantic Ave, Marblehead
|Baked In Brooklyn Sea Salt Pita Chips
|$4.99
8 oz
|California BLT
|$11.99
Oven-roasted turkey, housemade guacamole, applewood-smoked bacon, lemon mayo, lettuce, tomato
|Rickshaw Pinot Noir
|$14.99
750 ml
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Eat Well Kitchen
12 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead
|Nuts & Berries
organic acai, mixed berries, banana, mango, pineapple, almond milk, nut butter
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bite
|$3.00
organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars
|Ginger Turmeric Energy Bite
|$3.00
organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars
*contains nuts
Soall Viet Kitchen
10 Bessom Street Unit 9, Marblehead
|BANH MI
|$11.00
Our very own Soall banh mi. This baguette will make for a delicious, filling lunch with a perfectly crispy outside and a soft, pillowy center. Layered with cucumber, cilatnro, jalpenos, pickled vegetables and Vietnamese mayo. Contains dairy.
|PORK + PRAWN EGG ROLLS (2)
|$6.00
Our very own crispy egg rolls are made with ground pork + prawn, shredded carrot, taro root, onions, and glass noodles. Can not be made gluten free.
|RICE, VERMICELLI NOODLES OR JUST GREENS
|$17.00
Other major components of the Vietnamese cuisine are jasmine rice and vermicelli noodles. The rice is served hot while the vermicelli noodles, at room temperature. Both are to be enjoyed with the accompanied "nuoc cham", spring mix, cucumbers, beansprouts and pickled vegetables along with our house nuoc cham. Toss it all together for the most flavorful experience.
SEAFOOD
B & B Fish
195 pleasant st, marblehead
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded Lettuce, Pickles Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
Tarragon Tartar , Pickles, Shredded Lettuce
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
L.T.O., Honey Mustard, Pimento Cheese
Mookie's at Mugford
114 Washington Street, Marblehead
|The Mookie "OG" (Breakfast Sandwich)
|$5.00
2 eggs with your choice of cheese, meat (additional $1), and bread
|Latte
You will find regular lattes, specialty lattes, and flavored lattes here
*New seasonal lattes now added*
|The Boomer (Breakfast Sandwich)
|$6.50
2 eggs, cheddar, avocado, and sriracha mayo on your choice of bread
Tower School Lunch Program
75 W Shore Dr, Marblehead
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
White meat breaded chicken fingers over butter glazed ziti (served with green beans)
|Hamburger
|$6.99
Grilled 4oz beef patty (served with a side salad and potato chips)
|Hotdog
|$5.99
Grilled hotdog on a split top bun (served with a side salad and potato chips)
Superfine
126 Washington Street, Marblehead
|Crunchy Chicken
|$14.00
|Mac-n-Cheese
|$14.00
|Milkshake
|$6.00
Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead
87 Pleasant St, Marblehead
|BYO Burrito
|$14.00
Build your burrito exactly how you want it.
|Mr. Bean - Vegetarian
|$5.00
Black beans and sweet potatoes, cheddar jack, tortilla chips, onion and cilantro, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
|Vegan
|$5.00
Roasted cauliflower, kale, grilled red onion, refried pinto beans, salsa verde, flour tortillla
The Barrelman (NEW ACCOUNT)
259 Washington St, Marblehead
Pikilia Inc
251 Washington, Marblehead