Eat Well Kitchen
68 Reviews
$
12 Atlantic Avenue
Marblehead, MA 01945
Popular Items
Acai Bowls
Smoothies
Clean & Green
banana, mango, kale, date, coconut water
Berry Good
mixed berries, banana, pineapple, avocado, coconut water
Coco Clipper
mixed berries, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut milk
Mango Tango
banana, mango, pineapple, date, coco oil, coconut milk
PBB
peanut butter, banana, flax, date, vegan protein powder, almond milk
Creamsicle
banana, mango, pineapple, date, oj, coconut milk
Choc' Full
banana, date, cocoa powder, nut butter, almond milk
Dragon Queen
pitaya, banana, mango, pineapple, date, coconut water
Masons Way
Mango, pineapple, strawberries, banana, OJ. The most refreshing smoothie you'll ever drink. A summer staple at EWK.
Almond Joy
banana, date, cocoa powder, cacao nibs, coconut oil, almond butter, coconut milk
Mocha Mint
almond milk, banana, date, cocoa powder, cacao nibs, cold brew, fresh mint
Strawberry Banana Milkshake
almond milk, banana, strawberries, date
Shamrock Shake
Almond milk, almond butter, spinach, banana, vanilla, mint
Juices & More
Go Green Juice
cucumber, celery, kale, parsley, lemon
C-Better Juice
carrot, celery, apple, lemon
Immune Boost Juice
carrot, ginger, turmeric, green apple, fresh oj
Sweet Greens Juice
kale, fennel, pear, apple, spinach, mint
Frozen Lemonade
organic lemon, agave, water and ice--the perfect summer cooler. 16oz
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Ginger Elixir
fresh pressed ginger, lemon & agave shaken with water, over ice. Or hot!
Mixer Elixer
fresh pressed ginger, lemon & agave. Mix with your favorite seltzer, filtered water or great with your morning hot water. 32oz
Celery Juice
Cucumber Juice
Breakfast / Toasts
Breakfast Burrito
baked egg (contains dairy), roasted zucchini, tomato & red pepper, fresh jalapeno
West Coast Toast
your choice of Iggy's toast, ghee, smashed avocado, red pepper flakes, pea shoots
Avo Toast
avocado mash spread on your choice of Iggy's bread
Egg & Toast
baked egg (contains dairy) served on your choice of bread
Early Bird
baked egg (contains dairy), cheddar, avocado, turkey sausage on your choice of wrap or bread
Banana Nut Butter Toast
sliced bananas, your choice of nut butter, drizzled honey & chia seeds on iggy's toast
Quinoa Egg Cup
our own mini crustless quiche baked with egg, quinoa, kale, onions & aged cheddar. baked daily.
Organic Overnight Oats
Organic GF oats, almond milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, dairy free chocolate chips, almond butter, raw coconut
Toast
your choice of bread
Salad - Sandwich - Wraps
Farmer's Market Pick
roasted seasonal vegetables, goat cheese, our own sunflower pesto
Skinny Tuna
albacore tuna, carrot, celery, scallions, lemon pepper vinaigrette
Curry Chicken Salad
roasted chicken breast, currants, celery, pecans, lemon aioli
Hot Chick
roasted chicken, red peppers, avocado, fresh jalapeno, aged cheddar, arugula
Twisted Caesar
house made caesar dressing (contains anchovies), kale, romaine, Iggy's croutons
Just Veggies
housemade hummus, avocado, spinach, cucumber, tomato, apple, pea shoots, house dressing
Chicken Quinoa Burrito
roasted chicken, quinoa, pico de gallo, aged cheddar, avocado, jalapeno, paleo ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
our own buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, celery, paleo ranch Contains dairy
Veggie Falafel
falafel, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, quinoa, green tahini
Cheese Please
grilled cheese made your way, american or cheddar
Garden Salad
simple garden salad, your choice of dressing & Iggy's croutons
Greek Salad
Tomato, cucumber, hummus, red onion, kalamata olives, feta over your choice of greens
Carla's Way--Special
Roasted chicken, avocado, tomato, pesto, red onion, aged cheddar on your choice of bread or wrap
Chicken Quesadilla
Roasted Chicken with cheese, pico de gallo, and our housemade guacamole. Topped off with jalapeno's. Comes on a White or Wheat Wrap.
Veggie Quesadilla
Roasted peppers with cheese, pico de Gallo, our house made guacamole, and spinach. Topped off with jalapeno's. Comes on a White or Wheat Wrap.
Foodie's In Training (Kids Menu)
Chocolate PB Milkshake-10oz
almond milk, banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, date
Strawberry Banana Milkshake-10oz
almond milk, banana, strawberry, date
Nutty Buddy
simply stated, your choice of bread & nut butter
Lunch Box--Cheese Please
grilled cheese, chips, water & fruit cup
Lunch Box-Nutty Buddy
nutty buddy, chips, water & fruit cup
Cheese Please
grilled cheese made your way
Soup
Chicken Detox
Our version of healthy chicken soup! Roasted chicken, carrots, celery, onion, chickpeas, turmeric, crushed red pepper, chicken stock, herbs
Tomato Basil
Spiced Red Lentil with Kale And Tomato
Lemony White Bean
Avgolemono Greek Lemon
Chicken, carrots, celery, onions, rice, lemon juice, eggs, chicken stock, s/p
Coconut Curry Vegetable
Salads-To-Go
Sweet Potato Kale Salad
kale, roasted sweet potatoes, pepitas tossed in our own ginger tahini dressing.
Spicy Peanut Brown Rice Noodles
gf brown rice noodles, red pepper, zucchini, and carrots tossed in a light spicy peanut sauce. *contains nuts*
Butternut Quinoa Salad
Half Pint of Skinny Tuna
albacore tuna, carrot, celery, scallions, drizzled with lemon pepper vinaigrette
Half Pint of Curry Chicken Salad
a heap of our curried chicken. eat it like ice cream or put it atop your favorite salad.
Pint of Curry Chicken Salad
Pint of Skinny Tuna
albacore tuna, carrot, celery, scallions, drizzled with lemon pepper vinaigrette
Hummus
housemade with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon
GF Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Turkey Sausage Mediterranean Stuffed Peppers
Meals
Vegan Power Bowl
roasted seasonal vegetables over spinach, quinoa & side of green tahini dressing *veggies change daily
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato
our own buffalo chicken stuffed in a roasted sweet potato with a side of paleo ranch dressing & roasted broccoli Contains Dairy
Vegan Mediterranean Stuffed Peppers
Turkey Sausage Mediterranean Stuffed Peppers
Veggie Burritos with Tomatillo Salsa
quinoa, black beans, veggies wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of aged cheddar & housemade tomatillo salsa
Chicken & Veggie Burritos with Tomatillo Salsa
roast chicken with black beans, quinoa & veggies wrapped in flour tortillas with a side of aged cheddar & tomatillo salsa
Vegan Superfood Bowl -DF, GF
Meal Kits
Chicken Taco Kit - Order for Pickup Friday
Feed your hungry family on Fridays with our weekend Taco Kit! Feeds 4. Includes: 8 Tortillas, Chicken and Veggies, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP FRIDAY 4/1
Black Bean, Veggie, and Quinoa Taco Kit - Order for pick up Friday
Need an easy Friday night dinner option? Order one of our Taco Kits! Feeds 4. Includes: 8 Tortillas, Black Beans, Veggies, Quinoa, Tomatillo Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP FRIDAY 4/1
Bakery
Banana Muffin GF, DF
Baked in house daily *does NOT contain nuts *dairy free *contains eggs
Zucchini Muffin GF, DF
GF Pumpkin Muffin
Cinnamon Scone With Icing -GF
Bittersweet Chocolate Chip cookie
Jam Bar GF
Chocolate Chip Cookie GF
Side of House Made Granola GF
Bag of our House Made Granola GF
our house made granola is hard to resist! *contains nuts
Iggy's Croutons
a bag of our favorite croutons for you to enjoy in your favorite soup or salad!
Coconut Cashew Energy Bite
organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars
Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bite
organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars
Ginger Turmeric Energy Bite
organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars *contains nuts
Almond Coconut Cookie GF, V
organic coconut, almonds, dairy-free chocolate chips *gluten free
Brownie GF
No Bake Cookie GF
pretzels, dairy-free chocolate chips, almonds, almond butter, coconut, honey
Congo Bar
Coffee / Cold Brew / Teas
Simple Sips
Spindrift-assorted flavors
Boxed Water
Vital Proteins Collagen Water
SanPelligrino--assorted flavors
Pop Soda-assorted flavors
Kombucha - Better Booch Assorted Flavors
Recess Soda
Organic Coconut Water 11oz
Perrier
Poland Spring -16oz
Grocery
Chips--Assorted Flavors
Utz mini bag chips
Sami's Millet & Flax Chips
Sami's Cinnamon Flax Chips
Verb Bar
Vital Proteins- Collagen Shot
Mike Shea Colombian Coffee
Paleo Ranch Dressing - 8oz
Caesar Dressing 8oz
Vegan Green Tahini Dressing-8oz
House Lemon Vinaigrette-8oz
Lentil Chips
Sam's Garlic Flax Chips
Energy Squares
Life By Chocolate
Dog treats
Good Chips- Assorted Flavors
Juice Cleanse
Smoothies
Hourly Charge
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Healthy fast-casual restaurant serving acai bowls, smoothies, fresh pressed juices, salads, sandwiches, wraps & prepared meals
12 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, MA 01945