Eat Well Kitchen

68 Reviews

$

12 Atlantic Avenue

Marblehead, MA 01945

Order Again

Popular Items

Nuts & Berries
Chicken Quinoa Burrito
Clean & Green

Acai Bowls

Nuts & Berries

Nuts & Berries

$8.00+

organic acai, mixed berries, banana, mango, pineapple, almond milk, nut butter

Superfood

$8.00+

organic acai, mango, banana, date, avocado, coconut water

Pitaya

Pitaya

$8.00+

dragonfruit, mango, pineapple, banana, coconut milk

Side of Granola

$2.00

Smoothies

Clean & Green

Clean & Green

$8.50

banana, mango, kale, date, coconut water

Berry Good

Berry Good

$8.50

mixed berries, banana, pineapple, avocado, coconut water

Coco Clipper

Coco Clipper

$8.50

mixed berries, banana, pineapple, mango, coconut milk

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$8.50

banana, mango, pineapple, date, coco oil, coconut milk

PBB

PBB

$8.50

peanut butter, banana, flax, date, vegan protein powder, almond milk

Creamsicle

Creamsicle

$8.50

banana, mango, pineapple, date, oj, coconut milk

Choc' Full

Choc' Full

$8.50

banana, date, cocoa powder, nut butter, almond milk

Dragon Queen

Dragon Queen

$8.50

pitaya, banana, mango, pineapple, date, coconut water

Masons Way

$9.00

Mango, pineapple, strawberries, banana, OJ. The most refreshing smoothie you'll ever drink. A summer staple at EWK.

Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$8.50

banana, date, cocoa powder, cacao nibs, coconut oil, almond butter, coconut milk

Mocha Mint

$8.50

almond milk, banana, date, cocoa powder, cacao nibs, cold brew, fresh mint

Strawberry Banana Milkshake

Strawberry Banana Milkshake

$8.50

almond milk, banana, strawberries, date

Shamrock Shake

$8.50

Almond milk, almond butter, spinach, banana, vanilla, mint

Juices & More

Go Green Juice

$7.00+

cucumber, celery, kale, parsley, lemon

C-Better Juice

$7.00+

carrot, celery, apple, lemon

Immune Boost Juice

$7.00+

carrot, ginger, turmeric, green apple, fresh oj

Sweet Greens Juice

$7.00+

kale, fennel, pear, apple, spinach, mint

Frozen Lemonade

$4.00

organic lemon, agave, water and ice--the perfect summer cooler. 16oz

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Elixir

$5.00+

fresh pressed ginger, lemon & agave shaken with water, over ice. Or hot!

Mixer Elixer

$18.00

fresh pressed ginger, lemon & agave. Mix with your favorite seltzer, filtered water or great with your morning hot water. 32oz

Celery Juice

$6.00+

Cucumber Juice

$6.00+

Shots 3oz

Ginger Turmeric Lemon Shot

$4.00

GInger Turmeric OJ Shot

$4.00

Breakfast / Toasts

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

baked egg (contains dairy), roasted zucchini, tomato & red pepper, fresh jalapeno

West Coast Toast

West Coast Toast

$8.00

your choice of Iggy's toast, ghee, smashed avocado, red pepper flakes, pea shoots

Avo Toast

$7.00

avocado mash spread on your choice of Iggy's bread

Egg & Toast

$7.00

baked egg (contains dairy) served on your choice of bread

Early Bird

$9.00

baked egg (contains dairy), cheddar, avocado, turkey sausage on your choice of wrap or bread

Banana Nut Butter Toast

$6.00

sliced bananas, your choice of nut butter, drizzled honey & chia seeds on iggy's toast

Quinoa Egg Cup

$4.50

our own mini crustless quiche baked with egg, quinoa, kale, onions & aged cheddar. baked daily.

Organic Overnight Oats

$5.50

Organic GF oats, almond milk, chia seeds, maple syrup, dairy free chocolate chips, almond butter, raw coconut

Toast

$1.00

your choice of bread

Salad - Sandwich - Wraps

Farmer's Market Pick

Farmer's Market Pick

$10.00

roasted seasonal vegetables, goat cheese, our own sunflower pesto

Skinny Tuna

$10.00

albacore tuna, carrot, celery, scallions, lemon pepper vinaigrette

Curry Chicken Salad

Curry Chicken Salad

$10.00

roasted chicken breast, currants, celery, pecans, lemon aioli

Hot Chick

$10.00

roasted chicken, red peppers, avocado, fresh jalapeno, aged cheddar, arugula

Twisted Caesar

$9.00

house made caesar dressing (contains anchovies), kale, romaine, Iggy's croutons

Just Veggies

Just Veggies

$10.00

housemade hummus, avocado, spinach, cucumber, tomato, apple, pea shoots, house dressing

Chicken Quinoa Burrito

$10.00

roasted chicken, quinoa, pico de gallo, aged cheddar, avocado, jalapeno, paleo ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

our own buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, celery, paleo ranch Contains dairy

Veggie Falafel

$10.00

falafel, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, quinoa, green tahini

Cheese Please

Cheese Please

$6.00

grilled cheese made your way, american or cheddar

Garden Salad

$7.00

simple garden salad, your choice of dressing & Iggy's croutons

Greek Salad

$10.00

Tomato, cucumber, hummus, red onion, kalamata olives, feta over your choice of greens

Carla's Way--Special

$10.00

Roasted chicken, avocado, tomato, pesto, red onion, aged cheddar on your choice of bread or wrap

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Roasted Chicken with cheese, pico de gallo, and our housemade guacamole. Topped off with jalapeno's. Comes on a White or Wheat Wrap.

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Roasted peppers with cheese, pico de Gallo, our house made guacamole, and spinach. Topped off with jalapeno's. Comes on a White or Wheat Wrap.

Foodie's In Training (Kids Menu)

Chocolate PB Milkshake-10oz

$4.00

almond milk, banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, date

Strawberry Banana Milkshake-10oz

$4.00

almond milk, banana, strawberry, date

Nutty Buddy

$5.00

simply stated, your choice of bread & nut butter

Lunch Box--Cheese Please

$8.50

grilled cheese, chips, water & fruit cup

Lunch Box-Nutty Buddy

$8.50

nutty buddy, chips, water & fruit cup

Cheese Please

$6.00

grilled cheese made your way

Soup

Hearty, healthy soups that are good for your body and soul! Made in house daily.

Chicken Detox

$7.00+

Our version of healthy chicken soup! Roasted chicken, carrots, celery, onion, chickpeas, turmeric, crushed red pepper, chicken stock, herbs

Tomato Basil

$7.00+

Spiced Red Lentil with Kale And Tomato

$7.00+Out of stock

Lemony White Bean

$7.00+Out of stock

Avgolemono Greek Lemon

$7.00+Out of stock

Chicken, carrots, celery, onions, rice, lemon juice, eggs, chicken stock, s/p

Coconut Curry Vegetable

$7.00+Out of stock

Salads-To-Go

salads and more from our to-go fridge.

Sweet Potato Kale Salad

$8.00

kale, roasted sweet potatoes, pepitas tossed in our own ginger tahini dressing.

Spicy Peanut Brown Rice Noodles

$8.00

gf brown rice noodles, red pepper, zucchini, and carrots tossed in a light spicy peanut sauce. *contains nuts*

Butternut Quinoa Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Half Pint of Skinny Tuna

$7.00

albacore tuna, carrot, celery, scallions, drizzled with lemon pepper vinaigrette

Half Pint of Curry Chicken Salad

$7.00

a heap of our curried chicken. eat it like ice cream or put it atop your favorite salad.

Pint of Curry Chicken Salad

$14.00

Pint of Skinny Tuna

$14.00

albacore tuna, carrot, celery, scallions, drizzled with lemon pepper vinaigrette

Hummus

$5.50

housemade with chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and lemon

GF Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$5.50Out of stock

Turkey Sausage Mediterranean Stuffed Peppers

$17.00Out of stock

Meals

Vegan Power Bowl

$14.00

roasted seasonal vegetables over spinach, quinoa & side of green tahini dressing *veggies change daily

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato

$16.00Out of stock

our own buffalo chicken stuffed in a roasted sweet potato with a side of paleo ranch dressing & roasted broccoli Contains Dairy

Vegan Mediterranean Stuffed Peppers

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey Sausage Mediterranean Stuffed Peppers

$17.00Out of stock

Veggie Burritos with Tomatillo Salsa

$14.00

quinoa, black beans, veggies wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of aged cheddar & housemade tomatillo salsa

Chicken & Veggie Burritos with Tomatillo Salsa

$16.00

roast chicken with black beans, quinoa & veggies wrapped in flour tortillas with a side of aged cheddar & tomatillo salsa

Vegan Superfood Bowl -DF, GF

$14.00Out of stock

Meal Kits

Feed your hungry family on Fridays with our weekend Taco Kit! Feeds 4. Vegetarian option available. Includes all the fixins! Click to see more details.

Chicken Taco Kit - Order for Pickup Friday

$32.00

Feed your hungry family on Fridays with our weekend Taco Kit! Feeds 4. Includes: 8 Tortillas, Chicken and Veggies, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP FRIDAY 4/1

Black Bean, Veggie, and Quinoa Taco Kit - Order for pick up Friday

$32.00

Need an easy Friday night dinner option? Order one of our Taco Kits! Feeds 4. Includes: 8 Tortillas, Black Beans, Veggies, Quinoa, Tomatillo Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP FRIDAY 4/1

Bakery

Banana Muffin GF, DF

$3.50

Baked in house daily *does NOT contain nuts *dairy free *contains eggs

Zucchini Muffin GF, DF

$3.50

GF Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Scone With Icing -GF

$3.50Out of stock

Bittersweet Chocolate Chip cookie

$3.00

Jam Bar GF

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie GF

$1.50

Side of House Made Granola GF

$2.00

Bag of our House Made Granola GF

$11.00

our house made granola is hard to resist! *contains nuts

Iggy's Croutons

$6.00

a bag of our favorite croutons for you to enjoy in your favorite soup or salad!

Coconut Cashew Energy Bite

Coconut Cashew Energy Bite

$3.00

organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars

Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bite

Chocolate Peanut Butter Energy Bite

$3.00

organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars

Ginger Turmeric Energy Bite

Ginger Turmeric Energy Bite

$3.00

organic, gluten-free, vegan, protein-packed bites with no added refined sugars *contains nuts

Almond Coconut Cookie GF, V

$2.50

organic coconut, almonds, dairy-free chocolate chips *gluten free

Brownie GF

$3.50

No Bake Cookie GF

$2.00

pretzels, dairy-free chocolate chips, almonds, almond butter, coconut, honey

Congo Bar

$3.50

Coffee / Cold Brew / Teas

Organic, Faire Trade Nitro Cold Brew on Tap

$5.00+

Mem Tea Iced Tea--seasonal brews

$3.00+

Coffee - Hot

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Nitro Cold Brew Growler Filled

$25.00

Mem Tea - Hot

$2.50+

Simple Sips

Spindrift-assorted flavors

$2.00

Boxed Water

$2.50Out of stock

Vital Proteins Collagen Water

$4.50

SanPelligrino--assorted flavors

$2.00

Pop Soda-assorted flavors

$2.25

Kombucha - Better Booch Assorted Flavors

$5.00

Recess Soda

$5.00

Organic Coconut Water 11oz

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier

$2.50

Poland Spring -16oz

$1.75

Grocery

Chips--Assorted Flavors

$2.00

Utz mini bag chips

$1.00Out of stock

Sami's Millet & Flax Chips

$6.50

Sami's Cinnamon Flax Chips

$6.50

Verb Bar

$1.50

Vital Proteins- Collagen Shot

$4.00

Mike Shea Colombian Coffee

$13.00Out of stock

Paleo Ranch Dressing - 8oz

$10.00

Caesar Dressing 8oz

$10.00

Vegan Green Tahini Dressing-8oz

$10.00

House Lemon Vinaigrette-8oz

$10.00

Lentil Chips

$2.25

Sam's Garlic Flax Chips

$6.50

Energy Squares

$4.75

Life By Chocolate

$4.75

Dog treats

$5.00Out of stock

Good Chips- Assorted Flavors

$3.99

Juice Cleanse

Our 1 day juice cleanse consists of 2 Go Green, 2 C-better and 2 Nut milks to be consumed on one day. If you'd like to do a multiple day cleanse, please add one kit / day *no substitutions please This item takes extra time for preparation. Please allow TWO HOURS from order time before picking up.

1 Day Juice Cleanse

$42.00Out of stock

Our 1 day juice cleanse consists of 2 Go Green, 2 C-better and 2 Nut milks to be consumed on one day. If you'd like to do a multiple day cleanse, please add one kit / day. We recommend you picking up your cleanse on the day that you decide to do it.

Smoothies

Event Smoothie

$6.00

Hourly Charge

1 hour

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy fast-casual restaurant serving acai bowls, smoothies, fresh pressed juices, salads, sandwiches, wraps & prepared meals

Location

12 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

