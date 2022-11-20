Restaurant header imageView gallery

SEA SALT RESTAURANT MARBLEHEAD, MA

33 Reviews

$$

126 Washington St

Marblehead, MA 01945

Popular Items

Sea Salt Burger
Black Bean Burger
Jack-Tar Wings

SPECIALS

Steak Salad

$20.00

Mixed Greens , Steak Tip , Avocado, Tomatoe, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese , Crispy Tortillas Sherry Vinaigrette

Roasted Cod

$26.00

Roasted Cod Topped With Salsa Verde And Served With Herb Risotto Sauteed Green

SNACKS

Brussel Sprout

Brussel Sprout

$11.00

t/o - spicy sweet soy glaze comes on the side

Castelventrano Olives

$7.00

citrus, rosemary, sea salt, served warm

House Made Potato Chips

$9.00

t/o - bleu cheese fondue served on the side, chives

Jack-Tar Wings

Jack-Tar Wings

$13.00

honey bbq wing sauce, mildly spicy, with housemade pickled veg

Truffle Fries

$8.00

garlic aioli served on the side

SMALL

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.00

raw ahi tuna, crisp wonton, spicy mayo, cucumber, red onion, avocado and greens salad, sesame vinaigrette

Burrata

$14.00

prosciutto, tomato jam, arugula, balsamic, crostini

Butternut Squash Soup

$9.00

Vegetarian and gluten free with pumpkin seed & cranberry garnish.

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Iceberg Wedge Salad Bacon Tomato And Blue Cheese Dressing And Crumbles

Fried Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens , Squash, Roasted Pecan , Dried Cranberries, Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette, Fried Herb-Goat Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$12.00

LARGE

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

vt. cheddar, cilantro-green goddess sauce, pickled red onions, arugula, french fries

Bolognese

$25.00

fresh tagliatelle, house-made pork sausage, beef, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino

Fall Risotto

$25.00

squash, apples, cranberry, greens, herbs, pecorino cheese, cream (gluten free)

Fried Chicken

$26.00

boneless chicken, waffle, fingerling home fries, maple butter

NY Strip Steak

$32.00

12 oz, mashed potato, broccoli, crispy fried onions

Sea Salt Burger

Sea Salt Burger

$17.00

house-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, vt. cheddar, arugula, french fries

Seared Scallops

$32.00

Maple-Miso Glazed Scallops With Delicata Squash, Roasted Apples, and Greens

Shrimp & Crab Spaghetti

$26.00

arugula pesto, roasted tomatoes, lemon bread crumbs, pecorino

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza - Adult

Cheese Pizza - Adult

$12.00

marinara, four cheeses

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$15.00

house-made sausage, marinara mozzarella, ricotta, pickled red onions

Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, evoo, basil

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, evoo, garlic, lemon, parsley

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

caramelized onions, spinach, goat cheese, mozzarella, evoo, truffle salt

FOR THE KIDS

KID BOLOGNESE

$10.00

spaghetti, house-made meat sauce, parmesan

KID CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

marinara and mozarella

KID CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

vt. cheddar, side of fries

KID CHEESY RISOTTO

$10.00

cream, garlic, onions, herbs

KID PASTA BUTTER

$8.00

spaghetti

KID PASTA PLAIN

$8.00

KID PASTA RED SAUCE

$9.00

spaghetti

KID PLAIN WINGS

$10.00

fried bone-in chicken wings (no sauce), side of french fries

DESSERT

APPLE BLOSSOM PIE

$8.00

warm individual -apple pie, served with vanilla gelato

CARROT CAKE

$8.00

maple cream cheese frosting, caramel, toasted walnuts

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake with Fall Spices and Whipped Cream

RASBERRY LEMON DROP CAKE

$8.00

White Cake Layered With Rasberry Jam And Topped With A Dollop Of Rasberry And White Chocolate ..... It's A Mst Try!!

WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

Are delicious chocolate cake is gluten free with chocolate lava center and is served with a vanilla bourbon gelato

EXTRAS

Tip The Kitchen

$5.00

1 Set Plastic Cutlery

$0.05

Bread for 2

$2.00

Comes with butter on the side.

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Dijon Mustard

$0.25

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Grated Parmesan

$1.00

Side Ketchup

Side Maple Balsamic

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.25

Side Mixed Greens

$5.50

Side Pickled Veg

$4.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Please be prepared to show ID for online alcohol sales.

BOURBON COCKTAIL

$12.00

Maple Manhattan Saplings Maple Bourbon (VT)

GIN COCKTAIL

$12.00

Negroni Bar Hill Juniper & Honey Gin (VT)

RUM COCKTAIL

$12.00

Espresso Martini Rumson's Coffee Rum (Salem, MA),

VODKA COCKTAIL

$12.00

Apricot Cosmo Black Gold Apricot Vodka

TEQUILA COCKTAIL

$12.00

Cranberry Margarita Silver Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Cranberry Compote, Lime, Cinnamon

BEER

Please be prepared to show ID for online alcohol sales.

4 Pack Allagash White Cans

$18.00

4 Pack Downeast Cider 12oz Cans

$14.00

4 Pack Fiddlehead IPA Cans

$18.00

4 Pack Green State Lager Cans

$18.00

4 pack Idle Hands Farmhouse Pale Ale Cans

$18.00

4 Pack Lawsons Lil Sip IPA Cans

$18.00

4 Pack Lawsons Sip Of Sunshine IPA Cans

$22.00

4 pack Night Shift Whirlpool Pale Ale Cans

$18.00

4 Pack Vermont Beer Makers Pebble Double IPA Cans

$19.00

4 Pack Von Trap Pilsner 12oz Cans

$17.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE, BUBBLES & ROSE BOTTLE

Please be prepared to show ID for online alcohol sales.

BTL Zardetto Prosecco TO GO

$39.00

BTL Romance French Rosé TO GO

$25.00Out of stock

Medium-Dry French Rosé Not Sparkling

BTL Loimer Gruner Veltiner TO GO

$31.00

Crisp Austrian White (If you like un-oaked Chardonnay you will like Gruner!)

BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay TO GO

$35.00

Oaky and Buttery, Russian River CA

BTL Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc TO GO

$39.00

BTL DL Pinot Grigio TO GO

$27.00

BTL Clean Slate Riesling TO GO

$27.00

BTL SPARKLING FRENCH ROSE TO GO

$45.00

Dry Pink Bubbles

RED WINE BOTTLE

Please be prepared to show ID for online alcohol sales.

BTL Bosquet Malbec TO GO

$31.00

Mendoza, Argentina

BTL CMS Red Blend TO GO

$30.00

Cab, Merlot Syrah from Washington State

BTL Decoy Cab TO GO

$43.00

Sonoma

BTL Tempranillo Rioja TO GO

$35.00

BTL La Solitude CdR TO GO

$31.00

BTL Rosso Super Tuscan TO GO

$39.00
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American Restaurant. Fresh Ingredients! Bright Flavors! Jan/Feb 2021: Currently offering Takeout and Delivery. Delivery to Marblehead only.

Location

126 Washington St, Marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

