The Little Store Pastaria

9 Green St Marblehead MA 01945

Marblehead, MA 01945

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Caesar Salad
Bolognese

SOUPS

Minestrone

$7.50

Chicken Vegetable

$7.50

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine hearts served with crostini and parmigiano cheese in our own caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens served with tomatoes, sliced carrots, red onions, & roasted red peppers in a creamy balsamic house dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Spinach with roasted red peppers, candied walnuts and sliced vine tomatoes tossed with our homemade lemon vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Fresh mozzarella, vine tomatoes, roasted peppers, basil & extra virgin olive oil topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Cucumber Salad

$11.95

Fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes, and carrots drizzled with a lemon dressing vinaigrette wrapped with sliced cucumbers topped with dried cranberries.

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Watermelon Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Grilled Romaine

$13.95

Cobb Salad

$13.95

APPETIZERS

$13.95

Homemade with pork and beef served in red sauce topped with ricotta cheese

Eggplant Rollatine

$12.95

Stuffed with ricotta, romano cheese, & basil, served in a marinara sauce.

Prosciutto Rollatine

$13.95

Asparagus wrapped in a prosciutto stuffed with ricotta cheese served over artichokes & roasted red peppers

Calamari Fritti

$16.95

Crispy fried calamari rings served with hot cherry peppers in our house spicy marinara sauce

$16.95

Four egg battered shrimp flamed with grand marnier liqueur & orange juice

Pros Wrspped Asp

$13.95

Mozzarella Bites

$9.00

Fried Ravioli

$13.95

Clams

$22.95

PASTAS

Chicken Ziti & Broccoli

$18.95

Choice of garlic oil & fresh tomatoes or our traditional Alfredo sauce

Penne Vodka

$19.95

Sautéed chicken served with bell peppers, onions, garlic & tomatoes in a pink vodka sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Our homemade ravioli served with marinara sauce

Carbonara

$18.95

Sautéed prosciutto, red onions & ramano cheese in our house Alfredo sauce

Bolognese

$20.95

Our delicious meat sauce made from minced veal, pork and beef, with our homemade marinara sauce, sautéed garlic and wine. Served over choice of pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$22.95

Pan seared shrimp served in a white wine garlic and oil. Sauce with tomatoes, shrimp and fresh lemon juice

Lobster Ravioli

$27.95

Lobster meat stuffed ravioli served in our delicious lobster cream sauce topped with fresh lobster meat

Linguini And Meatballs

$18.95

Linguine pasta in our traditional home-made marinara sauce and a meatball

Baked Potato Gnocchi

$17.95

Little Store Gnocchi

$18.95

Shrimp Primavera

$22.95

Orecchiette

$17.95

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$16.95

IL MARE

$23.95

Panko crusted & pan seared haddock served over risotto in a lemon white wine caper sauce

$23.95

Egg Battered & sautèed with artichokes hearts & fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. served over pasta or risotto

Lobster Risotto

$29.95

Our House creamy risotto, served with pan seared shrimp, lobster meat & spinach, in garlic & oil.

Salmon

$25.95

Seafood Rissotto

$32.95

Linguine and Clams

$24.95

Mussels And Pasta

$22.95

Little Store Shrimp Alfredo

$22.95

LA TERRA

$19.95

Breaded with panko, baked with marinara sauce, basil and mozzarella cheese. Served over choice of pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Breaded with panko, baked with marinara sauce, basil and mozzarella cheese. Served over choice of pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$22.95

Breaded with panko, baked with marinara sauce, basil and mozzarella cheese. Served over choice of pasta

Chicken Piccata

$20.95

Pan seared with capers, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over choice of pasta

Veal Piccata

$22.95

Pan seared with capers, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over choice of pasta

Chicken Marsala

$20.95

Pan seared with partabello & cremini mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Garnished with arugula & served over choice of pasta

Veal Marsala

$22.95

Pan seared with partabello & cremini mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Garnished with arugula & served over choice of pasta

$20.95

Cutlets with roasted red peppers and baby spinach in an Alfredo sauce. Served over choice of pasta

Veal Florentine

$22.95

Cutlets with roasted red peppers and baby spinach in an Alfredo sauce. Served over choice of pasta

Eggplant Lasagna

$22.95

A four layer eggplant lasagna baked with our homemade bolognese sauce and smoked mozzarella

Chicken Miguel

$23.95

Panko crusted chicken prepared with portabello mushrooms over our homemade ricotta gnocchi in a creamy port wine sauce

Chicken Francese

$21.95

Egg battered & sautéed with artichocke hearts & fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Serve over choice of pasta or risotto

Veal Francese

$23.95

Egg battered & sautéed with artichocke hearts & fresh tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Serve over choice of pasta or risotto

Stuffed Chicken

$23.95

Cod

$24.95Out of stock

Pork Chop

$25.95Out of stock

Swordfish

$25.95Out of stock

SIDES

Sauteed Spinach

$5.95

Side Broccoli

$5.95

Oven Roasted Vegetables

$5.95

Side of Risotto

$7.95

Side of Pasta

$6.95

Side of French Fries

$4.95

Side Fresh Pasta

$9.95

KIDS

Chicken Cutlet Plate (KIDS)

$11.95

Two chicken cutlets served with a side of french fries

Linguine Meatball (KIDS)

$10.95

Linguine pasta in our traditional home-made marinara sauce and a meatball

Cheese Flatbread (KIDS)

$10.95Out of stock

Flatbread made with our homemade marinara sauce topped with shredded mozzarella

Three Cheese Ziti (KIDS)

$10.95

Our traditional take on mac & cheese made with provolone, shredded mozzarella, & fresh mozzarella in our homemade Alfredo sauce

DESSERTS

Limoncello Marscapone

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie

$8.95Out of stock

GF Chocolate Brownie

$9.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 Green St Marblehead MA 01945, Marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

