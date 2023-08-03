Popular Items

SPECIALS

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried Calamari served with Tartar Sauce

Cravo Salad

$22.00

Romaine with Cranberry, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Crab Salad, Avocado, and Tomato

Tonno

$28.00

Fresh Bluefin Tuna Seared Rare. Served over a Crispy Coconut Rice Cake, Soy Ginger and Broccoli

Baked Haddock Florentine

$23.00

Spinach, Cream, Tomato. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli

Haddock Au Gratin

$23.00

Creamy Cheese Sauce over Baked Haddock, topped with Ritz Crumb. Served with Broccoli and Mashed Potatoes

Seared Scallops Risotto

$25.00

Vegetable Crema Risotto with Broccoli and Sesame

Starters

Mussels

$19.00Out of stock

Sweet Herbs in Buttery, Garlic Wine Sauce

Fried pickles

$9.00

Basket of French fries

$8.00

Basket of Onion rings

$10.00

Basket of Fried Clams

$27.00

Homemade Meatballs

$13.00

Arancini

$14.00

Traditional rice balls

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Haddock Chowder

$11.00

Seafood Chowder

$13.00

Clam, Shrimp, Lobster, Haddock

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Onion, Tomato, Cucumber

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino Romano

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Feta, Cucmber, Tomato, Onion, Olives

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Chicken, Egg, Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese

Add Ons

Vegatable of the Day

$5.00

Broccoli

Starch of the Day

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Kids Menu

Served with French fries

Kids Chicken Finger Plate

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Haddock Bites

$12.00

Kids Keyes Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Handhelds

Sandwiches served with a choice of French fries, coleslaw, or onion rings [+$2]

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$17.00

Haddock Rachel

$18.00

Pesto Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried or Grilled, LTO

Dockside Burger

$16.00

8 oz. Angus, LTOP

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Hand-pressed Chickpea Patty stuffed with Spinach, Tomato, Onion, and Garlic over LTO

From The Kettle

Fishermans Platter

$44.00

Haddock, Shrimp, Scallops, Clams, Onion Rings

Three Way Combo

$38.00

Choice of three: Haddock, Shrimp, Scallops, or Clams

Two Way Combo

$34.00

Choice of two: Haddock, Shrimp, Scallops, or Clams

Clam Plate

$31.00

Served with French fries and coleslaw

Wings

$10.00Out of stock

12 Soy Ginger Wings

Shrimp Plate

$19.00

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Fried Scallop Plate

$28.00

Entrees

Cioppino

$34.00

Portuguese Style Seafood Stew in a Lemon, Tomato, Thyme Broth with a Variety of Fresh Seafoods Rotated Daily, and Toasted Baguette

Lemon Pesto Salmon

$26.00

Served with Red Risotto and Broccoli

Salmon Encrusted Salmon

$28.00

Pan-Seared Salmon Encrusted with Horseradish, Salmon, and Bacon. Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli

Soy Ginger Salmon

$26.00

Served with Asian Risotto and Broccoli

Stuffed Chicken Rollatini

$19.00

Chicken Breast stuffed with Spinach, Tomato, and Mozzarella. Topped with Pesto. Served with Red Risotto and Broccoli

Baked Haddock

$25.00

Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli

Seafood Casserole

$32.00

Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli

Baked Shrimp

$21.00

Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli

Baked Scallop

$30.00

Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.00

Pureleaf Iced Tea

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00