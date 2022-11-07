Restaurant header imageView gallery

Root Cafe - Salem

review star

No reviews yet

75 W Shore Dr

Marblehead, MA 01945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Chicken Tenders
Burrito

Tower Sandwiches

Served with seasonal fruit and vegetable puffs.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Choice of bread, cheese blend of mild cheddar and jack (served with a side salad and potato chips)

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Toasted tortilla with 3 cheese blend (served with a side salad and potato chips)

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Scrambled eggs, chicken sausage in a tortilla wrap with hash browns (served with seasonal fruit and vegetable puffs)

Hamburger

$7.50

Grilled 4oz beef patty (served with a side salad and potato chips)

Hotdog

$5.99

Grilled hotdog on a split top bun (served with a side salad and potato chips)

Cheese Burger

$7.50

Grilled 4oz beef patty with American cheese (served with a side salad and potato chips)

Tower Soups & Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.99

House-made chicken stock loaded with vegetables, chicken and orzo pasta

Large Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chopped romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing

Tower Bites

Fruit Bar

$1.25

Nutrigrain strawberry (nut-free) bar

Apple Sauce

$1.25

Potato Chips

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

2oz chocolate chip cookie (house-made and nut-free)

Fruit Yogurt

$1.25

Clementine

$1.00

Tower Hot Meals

whole wheat ziti, load vegetable red sauce, chicken meatballs

Burrito

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, black beans, 3 cheese blend (served with green beans)

Kraft Mac N Cheese

$5.99

(served with green beans)

Pasta and Meatballs

$6.99

Ziti, red sauce, turkey meatballs (served with green beans)

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

White meat breaded chicken fingers over butter glazed ziti (served with green beans)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

ROOT is proud to partner with Tower School to provide fresh lunches.

Website

Location

75 W Shore Dr, Marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

Gallery
Tower School Lunch Program image
Tower School Lunch Program image
Tower School Lunch Program image
Tower School Lunch Program image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soall Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
10 Bessom Street Unit 9 Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
B & B Fish
orange star4.1 • 82
195 pleasant st marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
SEA SALT RESTAURANT - MARBLEHEAD, MA
orange star5.0 • 33
126 Washington St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Eat Well Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 68
12 Atlantic Avenue Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Mookie's at Mugford
orange star4.8 • 39
114 Washington Street Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
KC Squared at Marblehead Yacht Club
orange starNo Reviews
4 Cliff Street Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marblehead

The Landing Restaurant - Marblehead
orange star4.1 • 1,438
81 Front St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Shubie's Marketplace, Wine & Spirits
orange star4.6 • 613
16 Atlantic Ave Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
B & B Fish
orange star4.1 • 82
195 pleasant st marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Eat Well Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 68
12 Atlantic Avenue Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Mookie's at Mugford
orange star4.8 • 39
114 Washington Street Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
SEA SALT RESTAURANT - MARBLEHEAD, MA
orange star5.0 • 33
126 Washington St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marblehead
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston