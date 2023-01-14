PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Large Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese
Seasoned Curly Fries

Small Pizzas

Small Cheese

$10.95

Hawaiian Small

$14.95

Pizza with sauce, Ham, Pineapple

Vegetarian Small

$15.95

Pizza with peppers, mushroom, onion, olives, broccoli

Meat Lover Small

$15.95

Pizza with sauce, Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger

Buffalo Chicken Small

$14.49

Fried Buffalo chicken, Bleu Cheese, mozzarella

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Small

$14.49

Grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, broccoli, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Small

$14.49

Grilled chicken, bacon and ranch dressing over a white pizza

Mediterranean Pizza Small

$14.49

Diced tomato, fresh spinach, olives, peppers, feta cheese over a white pizza

Supreme Pizza Small

$17.95

Pizza with Pepperoni, ham, sausage, peppers, mushroom, onion, olives, broccoli

Half Specialty Small

$19.00

Slice Cheese

$3.50

Slice Roni

$4.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

Large Pizzas

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Hawaiian Large

$18.95

Pizza with sauce, Ham, Pineapple

Vegetarian Large

$20.95

Pizza with peppers, mushroom, onion, olives, broccoli

Meat Lover Large

$20.95

Pizza with sauce, Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger

Buffalo Chicken Large

$18.49

Fried Buffalo chicken, Bleu Cheese, mozzarella

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Large

$18.95

Grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, broccoli, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Large

$18.95

Grilled chicken, bacon and ranch dressing over a white pizza

Mediterranean Pizza Large

$18.95

Diced tomato, fresh spinach, olives, peppers, feta cheese over a white pizza

Supreme Pizza Large

$21.95

Pizza with Pepperoni, ham, sausage, peppers, mushroom, onion, olives, broccoli

Half Specialty Large

$23.00

Small Calzones

Chicken Parmesan Small Calzone

$13.95

Italian Small Calzone

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Small Calzone

$13.95

Chicken Kabob Small Calzone

$13.95

Chicken, Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Small Calzone

$13.95

Chicken, Broccoli

Veggie Small Calzone

$13.95

Ham & Cheese Small Calzone

$13.95

Bleu Zone Small Calzone

$13.95

Fried chicken, Bleu Cheese, mozzarella

Steak Bomb Small Calzone

$13.95

Steak, Cheese, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Salami

Steak And Cheese Small Calzone

$13.95

Cheese Small Calzone

$11.95

Large Calzones

Chicken Parmesan Large Calzone

$18.95

Italian Large Calzone

$18.95

Buffalo Chicken Large Calzone

$18.95

Chicken Kabob Large Calzone

$18.95

Chicken, Peppers, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Large Calzone

$18.95

Chicken, Broccoli

Veggie Large Calzone

$18.95

Ham & Cheese Large Calzone

$18.95

Bleu Zone Large Calzone

$18.95

Fried chicken, Bleu Cheese, mozzarella

Steak Bomb Large Calzone

$18.95

Steak, Cheese, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Salami

Steak And Cheese Large Calzone

$18.95

Cheese Large Calzone

$14.45

Side Orders

French Fries

$5.75

Comes with ketchup

Seasoned Curly Fries

$6.50

Comes with ketchup

Onion Rings

$6.50

Comes with ketchup

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95+

Comes with marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95+

Pizza Roll

$5.49

Spinach Roll

$5.49

Broccoli Bites

$8.95+

Chicken Fingers

$8.95+

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$9.95+

BBQ Chicken Fingers

$9.95+

Chicken Wings

$8.95+

Buffalo Wings

$9.95+

BBQ Wings

$9.95+

PZA Wings

$9.95+

Twice baked with garlic parmesian cheese

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Grilled Pita Bread

$1.49

Side of Rice

$6.49

Hot Subs 10"

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Steak Bomb Sub

$10.95

Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Salami

BBQ Steak Tip Sub

$12.95

Peppers, Mushroom, Onion

Chicken Finger Sub

$9.49

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Cheeseburger Sub

$9.95

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95

Grilled Veggie Sub

$9.95

Peppers, Mushroom, Tomato, Onion, Broccoli, Olives

Haddock Sub

$9.95

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Chicken Kabob Sub

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, onion, feta, dressing on the side

Cold Subs 10"

Italian Sub

$9.95

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Hot Pepper Relish

Turkey Sub

$9.95

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Hot Pepper Relish

Tuna Sub

$9.95

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Hot Pepper Relish

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.95

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Hot Pepper Relish

Roast Beef Sub

$9.95

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Hot Pepper Relish

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayo, Hot Pepper Relish

Specialty Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, Romaine Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, dressing

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$10.95

Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, dressing

Tuna Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Breaded Chicken with Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, lettuce & Tomato

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.95

Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

Clubs

Turkey Club

$12.49

Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Cheeseburger Club

$12.49

Cheesburger, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Roast Beef Club

$12.49

Roast Beef, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Tuna Club

$12.49

Tuna, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Sandwiches

BYO Sandwich

$10.95

Includes Lettuce, tomato and mayo

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Fish

Fish & Chips

$13.95

6 chunks of Haddock w/fries and tartar sauce on the side

Haddock Dinner

$15.95

Haddock, fries, onion rings, salad, tartar sauce

Side of Haddock

$8.95

Burgers

All American Burger

$11.45

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, Pickles, American cheese

Veggie Burger

$11.45

Mayo, lettuce, tomato, Pickles, American cheese

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.25

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, Provolone

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, cucumber, bacon, egg, avocado, chopped tomato, ranch, crumbled blue cheese

Power Bowls

Veggie Power Bowl

$13.95

Broccoli, Green peppers, onions, Israeli Couscous, red & brown rice, bell peppers, red quinoa, carrots, tomato, peas, shallots

Chicken Power Bowl

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions, Israeli Couscous, red & brown rice, bell peppers, red quinoa, carrots, tomato, peas, shallots, arugula, roasted red peppers, sweet potato

Steak Tip Power Bowl

$15.95

Steak tips, peppers, onions, Israeli Couscous, red & brown rice, bell peppers, red quinoa, carrots, tomato, peas, shallots, arugula, roasted red peppers, sweet potato

Pasta

Ziti w/sauce

$10.95

Ziti w/sauce & Meatballs

$13.95

Chicken Parmesan w/Ziti

$14.95

Eggplant Parmesan w/Ziti

$14.95

Veal Parmesan w/Ziti

$14.95

Chicken Broccoli & Alfredo w/Ziti

$14.95

Abruzzo Style over Pasta

$14.95

Broccoli, mushroom, carrots and zucchini sauteed in pink sauce (cream tomato sauce)

Cacciatore Style over Pasta

$14.95

Sauteed peppers, onions and mushrooms in mild spicy marinara sauce

Pasta Primavera

$14.95

Mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, spinach, carrots, and sliced tomato sauteed in Alfredo sauce

Dinner Plates

8 Pc Chicken Wing Dinner

$14.95

8 Pc Buffalo Chicken Wing Dinner

$14.95

8 Pc BBQ Chicken Wing Dinner

$14.95

5 Pc Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.95

5 Pc Buffalo Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.95

5 Pc BBQ Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.95

Double Cheesburger Dinner

$15.95

BBQ Steak Tip Dinner

$18.95

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$15.95

Chicken & Steak Tip Dinner

$18.95

Desserts

Brownie

$2.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.95

Chips

$1.89

Beverages

2 LT Pepsi

$3.95

2 LT Diet Pepsi

$3.95

2 LT Orange

$3.95

2 LT MT Dew

$3.95

2 LT Ginger Ale

$3.95

20 oz Pepsi

$2.50

20 0z Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.50

20 oz Orange

$2.50

20 oz Rt beer

$2.50

20 oz Pepsi Zero

$2.50

20 oz Mt Dew

$2.50

20 oz Siera Mist

$2.50

20 oz Mt Dew Zero

$2.50

Sweet Peach Pure Leaf

$2.75

Raspberry Pure Leaf

$2.75

Unsweet Pure Leaf

$2.75

Lemon Pure Leaf

$2.75

Blue Gatorade

$2.75

Yellow Gatorade

$2.75

Red Gatorade

$2.75

Aquafina water

$1.95

Cherry Bubly Water

$2.75

Lime Bubly Water

$2.75

Celcius Orange

$2.75

Celcius Fuji Apple Pear

$2.75

Celcius Strawberry Lemon

$2.75

Celcius Grape Rush

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
At PZA Grille & Bar, we are committed to serving a better pizza – made from the finest fresh ingredients. You will taste the difference. We also serve fresh sandwiches, subs, burgers and more! Join us in our comfortable, modern restaurant or call ahead for takeout.

331 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA 01970

