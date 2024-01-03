Blue Canoe Cafe 14 School St
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14 School Street, Marblehead, MA 01945
Gallery
