Danvers sandwich spots you'll love

Flip the Bird
198 Endicott Street, Danvers
|Popular items
|FRIES
|$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
|1/4 RACK OF RIBS
|$8.50
Quarter rack o' baby back ribs, dry rubbed + sauced!
|THE HEALTHY HILLBILLY
|$7.50
Southern Chopped Iceberg Salad, topped w/ fresh avocado, chopped chives, pickled red cabbage, our homemade hillbilly caviar & crunchy Fritos!
Ranch Dressing served on side.
Panini Pizzeria - Danvers
11 Maple St., Danvers
|Popular items
|Pepsi 20oz
|$1.85