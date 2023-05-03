Taste of the Himalayas 1921 Main St

Restaurant info

Taste of the Himalayas creates it's menu from the cuisines of India, Nepal, and Tibet. Sharing a traditionally prepared homemade meal with the guests is a true honor to the people of the Himalayan region. What makes this food so unique is the combination of creativity, elegance and the simplicity of the cooking style. Subtle use of the many spices and herbs native to our ancestral home, such as cumin, coriander, garlic, mustard...and so many more, is the key to our unique flavors. Taste of the Himalayas, with 5 locations in the San Diego Area, has been repeatedly voted a top Indian restaurant and is now bringing that magic to the Greater Boston area. Our chef has many years of experience bringing a modern approach to these classic cuisines.