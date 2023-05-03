Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taste of the Himalayas 1921 Main St

1921 Main St

Tewksbury, MA 01876

Popular Items

Vegetable Pakora

$5.95

Deep-fried fritters of onion, spinach, and cabbage in chickpeas batter. Served with mint chutney.

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$4.50

plain naan with garlic and cilantro

Plain Naan

$3.50

Indian flatbread served with butter


Mo: Mo:

Vegetable Momo

$10.95

(8 pieces) Steamed dumplings filled with minced cabbage, spinach, cashews, peanuts, paneer, onions, cilantro, and spices.

Chicken Momo

$11.95

(8 pieces) Steamed dumplings filled with minced chicken, onion, cilantro, and spices. Served with Himalayan sesame sauce.

Lukshya ko Momo

$12.95

(8 pieces) Steamed dumplings filled with minced lamb, onion, cilantro, and spices. Served with Himalayan sesame sauce.

Mixed Momo

$13.95

Mixed all of the above. 3 of each.

Hakka Noodles

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$10.95

Stir-fried noodles in a soy-based sauce with vegetables.

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$11.95

Stir-fried noodles in a soy-based sauce with chicken.

Lamb Hakka Noodles

$12.95

Stir-fried noodles in a soy-based sauce with lamb.

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$13.95

Stir-fried noodles in a soy-based sauce with shrimp.

Appetizers

Pappad

$5.95

(2 pieces) Thin crispy lentil wafers. Served with mint chutney.

Vegetable Pakora

$5.95

Deep-fried fritters of onion, spinach, and cabbage in chickpeas batter. Served with mint chutney.

Vegetable Samosa

$5.95

Deep fried patties stuffed with spices, potatoes, and green peas. Served with tamarind sauce.

Chicken Choila

$9.95

Chicken breast marinated in Himalayan sauce, bell peppers, onion, scallion, and coriander baked in a clay oven.

Lamb Choila

$10.95

Lamb pieces marinated in Himalayan sauce, bell peppers, onion, scallion, and coriander and baked in a clay oven.

Shrimp Pakora

$11.95

Shrimp deep-fried in chickpeas batter, Himalayan spices, and herbs served with mint chutney.

Chicken Pakora

$9.95

Chicken pieces in chickpea batter deep-fried and served with mint chutney.

Soup & Salad

Daal Soup

$5.95

Traditional mixed lentil soup with Himalayan spices and fresh herbs.

Himalayan Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Mixed Vegetables, Himalayan spices and herbs.

Himalayan Chicken Soup

$7.95

Mixed Vegetables, chicken breast, Himalayan spices and herbs.

Himalayan Salad

$9.95

An organic spring mix of cucumber, carrot, tomatoes, blueberry, and cheese with honey-based Himalayan dressing (balsamic vinegar, ginger, and mint)

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Chicken, organic spring mix, cucumber, carrot, tomatoes, blueberry, and cheese with Himalayan dressing

Salmon Salad

$10.95

Salmon, organic spring mix, cucumber, carrot,tomatoes, blueberry, cheese with Himalayan dressing

Sadae ho aloo ra kakara

$8.95

Cucumber, potatoes, and green peas marinated with Himalayan spices.

Freshly Made Breads

Plain Naan

$3.50

Indian flatbread served with butter

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$4.50

plain naan with garlic and cilantro

Garlic Herbal Naan

$4.95

choose between oregano & fenugreek powder

Paneer Naan

$5.95

stuffed with cottage cheese, lightly with green peas & cilantro

Onion Naan

$4.95

stuffed with onions & little bit of spices

Coconut Naan

$5.95

stuffed with sweet coconut flakes

Badami Naan

$5.95

stuffed with cashew nuts with crushed cherries together

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

homemade whole wheat flatbread

Plain Paratha

$3.95

round whole wheat griddle bread served with butter

Aloo Paratha

$4.95

round whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, green peas, onions & spices with butter

Vegetarian Tarkari

Aloo Cauli ko Tarkari

$15.95

Potatoes and Cauliflower with onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan spices.

Aloo Bhanta

$15.95

Eggplant and Potatoes, Himalayan sauce and spices.

Rom Tarya (Bhindi Tarkari)

$15.95

Fresh Okra and strips of onion sautéed with special herbs and spices.

Mismas Tarkari (Mixed Vegetables)

$14.95

Seasonal vegetables, onion & tomato sauce with spices.

Chana Masala

$14.95

Chickpeas, herbs, and spices in Himalayan gravy.

Saag Aloo

$14.95

Potato and paste spinach, onion, tomato and spices.

Aloo Matar

$14.95

Snow peas, potatoes, onion, tomato and spices.

Vegetable Vindaloo

$15.95

Mixed vegetables and potatoes and a touch of vinegar in Himalayan sauce with herbs, and spices

Navratan Korma (Vegetable Coconut Curry)

$15.95

Mixed vegetables, coconut milk, Himalayan spices

Kerau Paneer

$15.95

Green peas in a gravy of onions, tomatoes, herbs, and spices.

Palak Paneer

$15.95

Minced spinach with homemade cottage cheese cubes in a light creamy sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.95

Homemade cottage cheese in tikka masala sauce.

Vegetable Tikka Masala

$15.95

Vegetables in masala sauce, tomato, onion and cream.

Malai Kofta

$15.95

Homemade balls of cheese, potatoes, nuts, and spices in tikka masala sauce.

Paneer Chili

$15.95

Pan-fried marinated cottage cheese, peppers & onions.

Mushroom Tikka Masala

$14.95

Fresh mushrooms, tikka masala sauce, herbs and spices

Dal Tadka

$14.95

Yellow Lentils, onions, tomato, pepper, cumin seed and butter.

Chicken

Chicken Chilli

$16.95

Pan-fried marinated chicken breast cooked with bell peppers and onion in Himalayan sauce.

Khukura ka Masu

$17.95

Boneless mixed chicken cooked in onion and tomato gravy with Himalayan spices.

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.95

Chicken and potatoes pan-roasted with a touch of vinegar in a spicy and savory sauce.

Achari Chicken

$16.95

Boneless chicken, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with pickle flavor in the traditional Nepalese manner.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.95

Boneless chicken, cream, tomato, herbs, and spices.

Chicken Korma

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast, coconut milk, and coconut hedge, in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs and spices.

Chicken Kadai

$17.95

Premium chicken cooked with Himalayan sauce, green & red bell peppers, onions spices, and fresh ginger.

Chicken Makhani

$17.95

Tandoori chicken breast sauteed in butter sauce.

Chicken Saag

$17.95

Chicken and chopped spinach in a buttery sauce with fresh herbs and spices.

Lamb

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.95

Premium Lamb cooked in a gravy of tomato, onions, and potatoes, in a spicy vinegar & chili sauce.

Bhera ra Saag

$18.95

Boneless lamb pieces cooked with chopped spinach, herbs, and spices.

Lukshya ko Masu

$19.95

Boneless Tandoori lamb with Himalayan sauce & spices.

Lamb Tarkari

$18.95

Boneless lamb pieces, garlic, ginger, chilies, and Himalayan sauce of herbs and spices.

Bhera Korma

$18.95

Boneless premium lamb in a creamy sauce of coconut milk, Himalayan herbs & spices.

Bhera Tikka Masala

$18.95

Boneless lamb cubes cooked in creamy tomato sauce with herbs and spices.

Seafood

Macha ko Tarkari

$18.95

Salmon filet in Himalayan sauce (garlic, ginger & onion) with chef’s blend of herbs and spices.

Fish Tikka Masala

$18.95

Filet of salmon in creamy tomato sauce with herbs and spices.

Ghinge Machha

$19.95

Shrimp in onion and tomato gravy with fresh herbs.

Ghinge Machha ra Saag

$19.95

Shrimp in onion and tomato gravy with chopped spinach.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.95

Jumbo Shrimp in Tikka Masala sauce.

Fish Vindaloo

$18.95

Salmon, tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, in spicy vinegar and chili sauce.

Biryani

Basmati Rice, herbs, and spices with the following additions

Vegetable Biryani

$16.95

Mixed vegetables and homemade cheese.

Chicken Biryani

$18.95

Premium chicken breast meat. vegetables, herbs, and spices.

Lamb Biryani

$19.95

Lamb pieces, veggies, herbs, and spices

Shrimp Biryani

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp, veggies, herbs, and spices

Goat Biryani

$19.95

Goat meat, vegetables, herbs, and spices

Himalayan Biryani

$21.95

Ana abundant combo of the above.

Chef's Favorites

Goat Curry

$19.95

Fresh goat on the bone cooked in an authentic Nepalese sauce with herbs and spices.

Himalayan Balti

$19.95

Assortment of Tandoori chicken breast, lamb, shrimp, and mixed vegetables prepared in a special sauce with fresh herbs and spices.

Shrimp Chili

$18.95

Pan-fried jumbo shrimp sautéed with onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, and fragrant herbs.

Tofu Chili

$14.95

Tofu sautéed in thyme seed with bell pepper, onion and other Himalayan spices.

Bhanta ra Chicken

$16.95

Diced eggplant and boneless chicken cooked in an exotic Nepalese style with Himalayan sauce.

Bhera ko Karang (Rack of Lamb)

$29.95

Lamb ribs marinated in yogurt, and seasoned with Himalayan herbs. Cooked medium rare in a tandoor oven and served on a sizzling platter with sautéed vegetables.

Chicken do-Piaza

$16.95

Chicken pieces pan-roasted with onions, peppers, herbs, and spices

Tandoori

Baked in our tandoori oven and served with Rice on a sizzling platter with sauteed onions, bell peppers, cabbage & carrots.

Paneer Tikka (6 pieces)

$18.95

Giant cubes of homemade cottage cheese marinated with yogurt & spices,

Chicken Tandoori

$18.95

Bone-in Chicken marinated in yogurt and spices.

Chicken Tikka Tandoori

$19.95

Marinated chicken breast, herbs & spices with yogurt

Lamb Boti Kabab Tandoori

$19.95

Lamb cubes marinated with herbs & spices with yogurt.

Salmon Tandoori

$19.95

Salmon marinated in yogurt and spices.

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.95

Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices.

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$21.95

A combination of marinated chicken, lamb, salmon and shrimp.

Desserts

Kheer (Rice Pudding

$6.95

rice & milk cooked together with herbs & spices

Gulab Jamun

$6.95

round fried dough balls dipped in sugar syrup

Ras Malai

$6.95

Homemade cheese patty simmered in milk and cardamom, served cold.

Ice Cream

$5.95

Dish of ice cream

Kulfi

$6.95

homemade ice-cream with Himalayan herbs & spices

Beverages

Salty Lassi

$3.95

Yogurt drink with black salt, cumin seed, and mint.

Sweet Lassi

$3.95

Plain yogurt with sweetener

Mango Lassi

$4.95

Plain yogurt with mango pulp and juice.

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

House brewed

Chiya

$3.50

Homemade hot black tea with milk and spices

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Freshly brewed

Sides

Raita

$2.95

homemade yogurt sauce with carrots & cucumbers

Sweet Mango Chutney

$2.95

Mixed Pickle

$2.50

sour tasting mixed vegetables

Onion Salad

$2.95

chopped onions, green chilies with lemon juice

911 Sauce

$2.50

taste of the Himalayas homemade hot sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taste of the Himalayas creates it's menu from the cuisines of India, Nepal, and Tibet. Sharing a traditionally prepared homemade meal with the guests is a true honor to the people of the Himalayan region. What makes this food so unique is the combination of creativity, elegance and the simplicity of the cooking style. Subtle use of the many spices and herbs native to our ancestral home, such as cumin, coriander, garlic, mustard...and so many more, is the key to our unique flavors. Taste of the Himalayas, with 5 locations in the San Diego Area, has been repeatedly voted a top Indian restaurant and is now bringing that magic to the Greater Boston area. Our chef has many years of experience bringing a modern approach to these classic cuisines.

Location

1921 Main St, Tewksbury, MA 01876

Directions

