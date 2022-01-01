Go
Toast

Redbud Deli

Welcome to Redbud Deli! We are a community of people who love food and believe in nourishing our bodies with fresh, delicious food while connecting and belonging with others.
We take pride in making everything fresh and offering healthy options like our Veg Head Bowl and Lemon Roasted Shrimp, while also featuring some mouth-watering unique selections, like the Grilled Meatloaf Panini, Hillbilly Heap, and Carolina Pork Pile.
We are a fast casual restaurant where you can dine in, take out, or cater everything from business lunches to family reunions. Redbud Deli - Fresh Food for Busy People!

345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fountain Drink/Tea$2.69
Piece of Cake!$4.50
All of our fresh, locally made Sweets are subject to availability and can sell out. Call us to see we have on hand now, or to place your order for an upcoming event. 423-353-1100. Whole Cake serves 16 to 20
Boxed Lunch- Premium Sandwich$9.75
Minimum order of 8 Boxed Lunches. Please allow at least 3 hours to prepare: Convenient boxes with a Premium Sandwich, fresh fried potato chips, and dark chocolate brownie. Pickle spear optional. 'V-O' 'GF-O'
Loaded Pub Fries- Shareable$6.87
Our house seasoned potato wedges, melted cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions, and ranch. 'GF'
Smokey Turkey Panini$10.27
Lean smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sliced smoked cheddar, and brown mustard, grilled on wheatberry bread. Served with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
Deli Club Sandwich$10.67
Smoked Ham & Turkey, Cheddar & Havarti Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Brown Mustard. Served on Toasted Ciabatta with a Pickle Spear and Fresh Chips or a Side. 'GF-O'
Hillbilly Heap Panini$9.95
Our slightly smoky pimento cheese, pulled pork, and house-made ancho BBQ sauce, grilled to gooey perfection on ciabatta. Served with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
Southern Strawberry Salad
Fresh strawberries, toasted pecans, blue cheese crumbles, petite greens, sliced chicken breast, and honey vinaigrette. Served with a sweet potato muffin or French bread. 'GF-O' 'V-O'
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$10.67
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, chipotle mayo, leaf lettuce, and sliced ripe tomato on toasted ciabatta. Served with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
Tennessee BLT$8.95
Crisp applewood smoked bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, and ripe tomato. Served on toasted wheatberry with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
See full menu

Location

345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD

MORRISTOWN TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

MONTE ALBAN MARKET

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mulligan’s Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Classy golf clubhouse

Takota Deli LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Home of the Friendly Sandwiches

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston