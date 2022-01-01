Go
Toast

Homer

Homer is a neighborhood restaurant serving Mediterranean and Middle Eastern inspired cuisine, influenced by the ingredients of the Pacific Northwest. All of the dishes are prepared over a wood fire and are served in a style that is meant for sharing.

3013 Beacon Avenue South • $

Avg 4.6 (507 reviews)

Popular Items

Cauliflower$13.00
With whipped feta, dates, lemon, chilis and garlic breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
Extra Pita Bread$2.00
Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
With currants, za'atar, aioli & kumquats (gluten-free, vegetarian)
Pork & Lamb Meatballs$14.00
Three meatballs stewed in a tomato sauce w/ dried fruits & spices, served with yogurt and tomatillos (gluten-free)
Hummus$8.00
With marinated chickpeas & cilantro (served with 1 house-made pita) (vegan)
Roasted Half Chicken$23.00
With turnips & a paste of chilis & fruits
Labneh$8.00
With dried tomato & mint (served with 1 house-made pita) (vegetarian)
Lamb Ribs$21.00
With cherries, pistachios & cumin (gluten-free)
Lamb Ragu$13.00
On tahini with fresh herbs (served with 2 house-made pita)
Grilled Beets$11.00
With fermented poblanos, walnuts, crunchy seeds & black lime (gluten-free, vegetarian)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating

Location

3013 Beacon Avenue South

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milk Drunk

No reviews yet

Cute and casual neighborhood spot offering fried chicken sandwiches, soft serve, cocktails & more!

Oak

No reviews yet

Dinner, Dink, Great People!

Victrola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jack's BBQ

No reviews yet

CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston