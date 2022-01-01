Revolution Brewing

This dry English Barleywine, created with our friends at Chicago Maple, rested for one year in freshly emptied maple syrup bourbon barrels before being sweetened with that same syrup just prior to packaging. Subtle maple aromatics and flavor complement the classic vanilla and toffee notes we’ve come to expect without detriment to balance. Enjoy now or store cold. 14.4% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans

