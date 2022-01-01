Go
Revolution Brewing

Our German-inspired beer hall serves ales, lagers, sours, and barrel-aged beers. Proudly brewed only in Chicago.

3340 N KEDZIE AVE • $

Avg 4.5 (275 reviews)

Popular Items

Maple Jacket - 4 pack$40.00
This dry English Barleywine, created with our friends at Chicago Maple, rested for one year in freshly emptied maple syrup bourbon barrels before being sweetened with that same syrup just prior to packaging. Subtle maple aromatics and flavor complement the classic vanilla and toffee notes we’ve come to expect without detriment to balance. Enjoy now or store cold. 14.4% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Dark Mode - 4 pack$30.00
A blend of chocolate malt, traditional roasted barley, and debittered black malt lend this Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Milk Stout its nebulous, void-like hue without harsh, detracting astringency to make your mouth sad. Golden oats enhance body while a dash of applewood smoked malt provides the gentlest expression of smoldering depth. Go dark now or store cold. 13.8% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Vanilla Deth - 4 pack$40.00
Behold, our original Barrel-aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout, Deth’s Tar, with hand-split whole vanilla beans. Flaked and malted oats lend a supremely silky body that belies the beer’s considerable strength. Pronounced vanilla flavor and aroma blends harmoniously with chocolatey caramel maltiness and blend of American & French oak. Enjoy now or store cold.
13.6% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Blackberry Finn - 4 pack$40.00
This bemusing, bepurpled curiosity is the result of blending double bourbon barrel-aged dry English Barleywine and an intrepid volume of unfermented blackberries. Restrained malt sweetness, hefty tannins, vanilla-laden American oak, and sweet, tart blackberry combine to make an “extreme” beer which retains a decidedly playful accessibility. Enjoy now or store cold.
15.7% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Straight Jacket - 4 pack$25.00
Our Barleywine Ale features American and Belgian malts which provide the base of this extraordinary ale. After 12 months in bourbon barrels the award-winning Straight Jacket® emerges with notes of stone fruit, toasted coconut, molasses, and vanilla coming in waves as you swirl the glass. Enjoy now or store cold.
15% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Deth by Raspberries - 4 pack$40.00
This all-too-drinkable fruited spin on Deth's Tar is equally at home in any setting. Aromas of roasted malt, American oak, bourbon, and fresh raspberry flesh emerge from the glass like a group hug for the nose while the palate is treated to a gentle sweetness and incisive acidity. Enjoy now or store cold. 11.0% ABV (4-pack 12oz Cans)
Baphomet Bock - 4 pack$12.00
Baphomet Bock is a powerful adversary brought forth from traditional German ingredients and a long, cool fermentation time. All hail!
6.66% ABV // 4pk 16oz Cans
Ryeway to Heaven - 4 pack$30.00
Bourbon and rye barrels work together in harmony to breathe life into our Ryewine. This unforgettable ale is brewed with over 60% rye, yielding entirely unique malt- and barrel-derived complexities. Enjoy an ample body that suggests sweetness but still finishes smooth and dry. Enjoy life now, or store cold.
15% ABV // 4pk 12oz Cans
Hazy Pitch - 4 pack$11.00
Refreshing and easy-drinking Hazy Pale Ale with a tropical Kick. Created for the loudest fans and the biggest moments. The official craft beer of the Chicago Fire MLS. 5% ABV
Freedom Lemonade - 6 pack$11.00
Our new evolution of the Freedom Session Sours made with real fruit. Freedom Lemonade is made by blending sour ale with cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and natural lemon flavor. This perfect blend of ingredients brings the character and refreshment of a pitcher of lemonade to a can of craft beer. Like Revolution’s other fruit-forward beers, Freedom Lemonade will appeal to drinkers who typically reach for a seltzer or white wine option. It’s refreshing and sessionable at 4.5% ABV.
Location

3340 N KEDZIE AVE

CHICAGO IL

Sunday12:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
