Go
A map showing the location of Rigsby's Anderson - 115 Interstate BoulevardView gallery

Rigsby's Anderson - 115 Interstate Boulevard

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

115 Interstate Boulevard

Anderson, SC 29621

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

115 Interstate Boulevard, Anderson SC 29621

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fyre Pizza - 148 Civic Center Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
148 Civic Center Boulevard Anderson, SC 29625
View restaurantnext
CRUSH3
orange star3.5 • 128
121 N Main Street Anderson, SC 29621
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #54 Clemson, SC
orange starNo Reviews
101 Canoy Lane Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz - Clemson
orange star4.8 • 281
111 Earl Street Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers - Clemson, SC
orange star5.0 • 47
385 College Ave Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Cornbread - 1712 Hwy 86
orange starNo Reviews
1712 Hwy 86 Piedmont, SC 29673
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Anderson

Eggs Up Grill - Anderson, SC
orange star4.5 • 683
1601 E Greenville Street Anderson, SC 29621
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Anderson

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (14 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Rigsby's Anderson - 115 Interstate Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston