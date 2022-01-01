Go
Rina

Reasons To Be Happy

699 Ponce De Leon Ave.

Popular Items

Spiced Lamb Burger$16.00
Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)
Falafel Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, feta, sunflower seeds, chickpeas, hard-boiled egg, falafels, Goddess dressing, tahini
Falafel Pita$14.00
Chickpea fritter, hummus, sumac slaw, tahini, schug, Israeli salad
Hummus No.0$10.00
Tahini, olive oil, parsley.
Amba Chicken$15.00
Persian rice, charred vegetables, fresh herbs
Side Pita$1.50
Hummus No.2$12.00
Roasted spiced butternut, dukkha, harissa.
*contains pine nuts & pistachios
Chicken Shawarma$15.00
Baba ganoush, grilled onions, Israeli salad, sumac slaw, amba, harissa, tahini,
*Chicken is cooked with onions and contains onions. Onions cannot be removed completely.
3 Mezze$10.00
Middle Eastern fresh sides and salads
French Fries$4.00
With a side of harissa mayo
Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
