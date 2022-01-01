Go
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

A welcoming neighborhood joint with a focus on delicious burgers and craft beer.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4632 N Rockwell St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger Of The Week - The "But It's a Sweet Heat"$17.00
The “But It’s a Sweet Heat”
Our 7oz Angus beef patty topped with guava BBQ sauce, onion frizzles, pickled mango, habanero-ghost jack cheese & candied serrano peppers.
Taco Salad$14.00
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips.
Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch
Substitute carne asada steak 5
Rockwell Burger$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, red onion & yellow mustard.
Santa Fe Burger$15.00
½ lb of Certified Angus Beef, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapeno and onion, crispy tortilla chips, guacamole, and chipotle ranch.
Kid Burger$7.50
1/4 Certified Angus Beef with your choice of american or cheddar cheese.
Wildcat Burger$15.00
Two 1/4lb Angus beef patties smashed and griddled to perfection, topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle, shredded lettuce and remoulade on our buttery bun.
Chopped Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and jack cheese.
Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
½ lb of Certified Angus Beef, smothered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and applewood smoked bacon.
Burrito$12.00
Refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream stuffed in a large flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken, house chorizo, ground beef, beer-braised pork, carne asada steak (+5), or grilled veggies. Served with a side of homemade salsa and your choice of regular side.
Chicken Tender Bites$12.00
Crispy, hand-breaded strips with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, buff-a-que, or honey chipotle. Have ‘em tossed or get your sauce on the side. Served with a side of ranch, bleu cheese, or honey mustard and your choice of regular side.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4632 N Rockwell St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
