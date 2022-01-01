Go
ROOH

ROOH is a progressive Indian restaurant. Meaning soul or spirit, ROOH brings the spirit of India to Columbus. Renowned Executive Chef, Sujan Sarkar blends charming, seasonal dishes that are an interpretation of customary Indian sensibilities with his use of international techniques.

685 N High St

SHRIMP GHEE ROAST$16.00
Chili Mayo, Mint Chutney
PLAIN NAAN$3.00
KERALA FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Curry Aioli,Daikon, Radish Pickle
BEEF SHORT RIBS CURRY$32.00
Seasonal Root Vegatables,Bone Marrow Kofta
GARLIC NAAN$4.00
PANEER PINWHEEL$27.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Fenugreek Butter Powder (GF)
CAULIFLOWER KOLIWADA$14.00
Peanut Thecha, Lemon Sour Cream (Contains Nuts)
SAFFRON RICE$4.00
AVOCADO EDAMAME CHAAT$13.00
Avacado,Green Mango,Tamarind,Puffed Black Rice
BUTTER CHICKEN$26.00
Red Pepper Makhani, Butter Powder (Contains Nuts)
Location

Columbus OH

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
