ROOH is a progressive Indian restaurant. Meaning soul or spirit, ROOH brings the spirit of India to Columbus. Renowned Executive Chef, Sujan Sarkar blends charming, seasonal dishes that are an interpretation of customary Indian sensibilities with his use of international techniques.
685 N High St
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
