Go
Toast

Roots Natural Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS

939 W Grace St • $$

Avg 4.8 (7723 reviews)

Popular Items

El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

939 W Grace St

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamaica House Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Eye Cookie Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Iris Social Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston