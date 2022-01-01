Go
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE • $$

Avg 4 (454 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimichangas$16.50
Two crispy flour tortillas with cheese, and chicken or shredded beef. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, Cotija and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
Super Nacho$9.00
Corn tortilla chips, green tomatillo salsa, refried beans, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacample.
Pollo Al Carbon$17.50
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with a creamy, spicy chipotle sauce and red bell pepper. Served with Spanish rice, whole black beans, and tortillas.
Tacos Al Pastor$16.50
Marinated pork with chilies and spices served in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and lime. Served with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans .
Enchiladas Rancheras$15.50
Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef or cheese. One is topped with green tomatillo salsa and the other with a red Spanish salsa. Served with onions, Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
S/Rice$5.00
Guacamole$5.50
Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, and lime.
Quesadilla Mexicana$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Enchiladas Verdes$15.50
This is a Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef, or cheese and topped with green tomatillo salsa, Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
Fajitas
Served in a sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions. House-made guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas on the side.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
