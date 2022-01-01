Go
Russell's Restaurant

Family style dining.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

649 Westport Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$14.95
Hand breaded tenderized steak is fried to golden perfection, topped with creamy country gravy and served with 3 eggs, golden has browns and toast or biscuit.
Meat & Cheese Omelette$9.95
Filled with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat: bacon, sausage, or ham
Soft Drink$2.50
BLT Sandwich$9.15
Orange Juice$2.25
Biscuits & Gravy w/Hashbrowns$7.95
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$16.95
Tenderized steak is coated and fried to a golden perfection and topped with creamy country gravy
Egg Plate
French Toast$6.25
Three slices of of homemade bread dipped in an egg batter, cooked to golden perfection and topped with powdered sugar.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

649 Westport Blvd.

Salina KS

Sunday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

