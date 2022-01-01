Go
Rusty Needle

Often imitated, never duplicated. Steaks, burgers, wraps, apps., sandwiches, baskets, and wings. You will never leave hungry.

1808 N. Plum ST

Fried Chicken Wrap$7.00
5 Piece Bone In Wings -- 1 sauce per order$8.00
KIDS Grilled Cheese Basket
Adult Grilled Cheese$6.99
Rueben$8.79
10 Piece Bone in Wings -- 2 sauces per order$14.00
Tater Tots
Steak Dinner
Ham$7.79
Take out Bone In Wings -- minimum 5 per flavor$1.00
1808 N. Plum ST

Hutchinson KS

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Salt City Brewing Company

MicroBrewery and Tap Room

Mr Cao Japanese Steakhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

American Seoul

An American Korean Fusion

Texas T-Bone Steakhouse

Steaks and Salads Done Right! Hand cut mesquite grilled steaks and our popular Create Your Own Salads.

