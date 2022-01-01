Rusty Needle
Often imitated, never duplicated. Steaks, burgers, wraps, apps., sandwiches, baskets, and wings. You will never leave hungry.
1808 N. Plum ST
Popular Items
Location
1808 N. Plum ST
Hutchinson KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salt City Brewing Company
MicroBrewery and Tap Room
Mr Cao Japanese Steakhouse
Come on in and enjoy!
American Seoul
An American Korean Fusion
Texas T-Bone Steakhouse
Steaks and Salads Done Right! Hand cut mesquite grilled steaks and our popular Create Your Own Salads.