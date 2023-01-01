Sal’s Neighborhood Pizzeria - 3415 Frederica Road
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
3415 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island GA 31522
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dorothy's Cocktail & Oyster Bar - 12 Market St.
No Reviews
12 Market St. St. Simons, GA 31522
View restaurant
V Pizza - St. Simons Island, GA
No Reviews
600 Sea Island Rd Saint Simons Isl, GA 31522
View restaurant