Hot Chicken, Catfish, and Craft Beer in St. Simons!

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

549 Ocean Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1495 reviews)

Popular Items

LITTLE WHITE$12.00
1 breast/wing quarter
MOTHER CLUCKER$11.00
Why bread was invented. Fried chicken breast, PVC pimento cheese, sliced pickles + 1 side Choose your heat
BIG DARK$13.00
2 thigh/leg quarters
BIG WHITE$15.00
2 breast/wing quarters
SHRIMP PLATE$19.00
KIDS 2 CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
2 Chicken tenders + 1 side and a kid cup
CATFISH PLATE$16.00
If chickens could swim. Farm raised, southern fried. Choose your heat.
2 good pieces + 2 sides + white bread + Porch handmade tarter sauce
BIG DADDY'S NANNER PUDDIN$5.00
MO' TENDERS$3.00
Tenders $2/EA
3 JUMBO TENDERS$12.00
All white, no bones about it, your choice of heat + 2 sides + white bread. Sub a waffle for $2
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

549 Ocean Blvd

St. Simons Island GA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
