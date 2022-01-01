Go
Salvatore's Cucina & Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

750 Front St • $$

Avg 4.5 (968 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

750 Front St

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
