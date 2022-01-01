Salvatore's Cucina & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
750 Front St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
750 Front St
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Richard Walker's Pancake House | San Diego
Come in and enjoy!
The Neighborhood Complex
Come in and enjoy!!
Samburgers Seaport Village
Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy offers out of the box burger creations
KANSAS CITY BARBEQUE
Come in and enjoy!