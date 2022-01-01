Go
Toast

Sanbar

Come in and enjoy!

27267 Perdido Beach Blvd F1

No reviews yet

Location

27267 Perdido Beach Blvd F1

Orange Beach AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fresh Off the Boat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oso Early - Orange Beach

No reviews yet

A Breakfast Stop with a little Lunch on the side! Featuring a Grab 'N' Go style coffee lounge for all our early bears!

Doc's Seafood Shack and Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Stephi

No reviews yet

We are a locally owned contemporary restaurant serving an eclectic and mouth-watering mix of international cuisines. Informed by Stephi's founder on travels across the globe. Our menu is infused with the flavors of countries from Asia to Latin America.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston