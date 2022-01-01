Go
Toast

Sarabeth's

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

381 Park Ave S • $$$

Avg 4.3 (3538 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

381 Park Ave S

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dos Toros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JUA

No reviews yet

Korean Wood Fired Grill Restaurent

HALL | o.d.o

No reviews yet

We refuse to definite HALL s it is casual, it is consistent, it is sophisticated. "Grateful day for all" with love.

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston