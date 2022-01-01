Sarabeth's
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
381 Park Ave S • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
381 Park Ave S
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dos Toros
Come in and enjoy!
JUA
Korean Wood Fired Grill Restaurent
HALL | o.d.o
We refuse to definite HALL s it is casual, it is consistent, it is sophisticated. "Grateful day for all" with love.
Joe Coffee
Come in and enjoy!