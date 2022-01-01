Go
Toast

Sushi & Co Lexi

Make your Own Sushi BOX

459 Lexington Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sushi Dumpling set$19.95
MOST POPULAR-----Save money when you order Set menu: Choice of Sushi Roll (Salmon Avocado or Spicy Tuna or California) + Dumpling (Pork or Beef or Shrimp or Vegetable)+ Miso soup
~Salmon Avo.$8.50
Scottish Salmon, Avocado
~Spicy Tuna~$8.50
Spicy Tuna, Crunch and spicy mayo on top
~Shrimp Tempura.$9.50
4 Roll Box (Taste 4 for 2 roll price)$19.95
Whatever you like, you can choose 4 different rolls to make your own Box. Choice of 4 different Rolls (5 pcs each) + Choice of Salad.
2 Roll Box (2 Basic Rolls)$19.00
You can choose 2 different rolls from 9 Basic Rolls or 7 Premium Rolls and Choice of Salad. Starting $19
4 Mixed Roll Box ( 2 Premium Roll + 2 Basic Roll)$26.95
You can mix match with Premium roll and Basic Roll. Choose 4 different roll + Choice of Salad
Spicy Mayo$0.95
Any Pick 3 (Sushi + Teriyaki)$15.95
You can choose ANY 3 items ( Sushi Rolls or Teriyaki) and Choice of Salad or Miso Soup. Literally ANY Pick 3.
Sea salted Edamame$4.50
See full menu

Location

459 Lexington Avenue

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Botaniste

No reviews yet

Le Botaniste serves organic plant-based food & natural wines. We make eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. We serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

Blue Park Kitchen

No reviews yet

Warm grains, clean proteins, fresh vegetables and house made sauces.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston