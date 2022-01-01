Sushi & Co Lexi
Make your Own Sushi BOX
459 Lexington Avenue
Popular Items
Location
459 Lexington Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Le Botaniste
Le Botaniste serves organic plant-based food & natural wines. We make eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. We serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.
Blue Park Kitchen
Warm grains, clean proteins, fresh vegetables and house made sauces.