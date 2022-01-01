Go
Saturn Pizza

PIZZA

592 Rt 70 • $$

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

Diet Coke$1.99
Queen Margarita Pie
Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Saturn Seasoning & Topped with Olive Oil
Build Your Own$10.00
Create your own personalized pizza
Moon Pie$15.00
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Saturn Seasoning
Pluto Pie$15.00
Colby Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Saturn Seasoning & Topped With Ranch Dressing
Diet Cherry Pepsi$1.99
Venus Pie$15.00
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Artichokes Saturn Season. Topped with Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
Mercury Pie$15.00
Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Saturn
Seasoning & Topped With Ranch Dressing
Earthling Pie$8.00
Original Plain Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce
Mars Pie$15.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarrella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

592 Rt 70

Brick NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

