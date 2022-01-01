Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London

The Wrigley

No reviews yet

The Wrigley is a locally owned and operated restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. From our Executive Chef, Kristin M Smith, sourcing the freshest ingredients daily (often from her own farm) to our 12 rotating craftbeer & wine taps, 60+ Kentucky bourbons, and a house-curated craft cocktail menu – you’ll have a different dining experience every visit. The Wrigley has been featured in multiple publications, most notably, Time Magazine, Food & Wine, and Forbes. Come in and enjoy!

