Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London

We are a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing fresh chopped ingredients and house-made sauces. Choose your toppings and watch your dish be prepared right in front of you ....FAST!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

202 S Broad St • $$

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)

Popular Items

Coke (20oz bottle)$2.25
Gourmet Cookie Choc. Chunk$1.75
10" Cheese Only$8.25
your choice of crust, sauce, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
PASTA: Loaded Lasagna$9.25
house-made marinara, ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, and parmesan cheese
Side Of Sauce (Marinara or Ranch)$0.75
traditional marinara, house-made marinara, house-made ranch, or any of our salad dressings
16" Cheese + Toppings$16.25
our XL 16" family size pizza, topped with sauce, cheese, and your selection from our fresh cut veggies and meats. Don't forget to add one of our finishes to top it off!
Salad - Cheese + Toppings$9.25
choose from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as your base (or both!), then top with cheese, fresh cut veggies, meat, and then choose your favorite dressing.
Pasta - Cheese + Toppings$9.25
penne noodles, topped with one of our house-made sauces, fresh veggies, meats, then topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, before being baked to perfection.
10" Cheese + Toppings$9.25
your choice of crust, fresh house-made sauce, cheese, and topped with your selection of fresh cut veggies and meats.
Cheesesticks$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

202 S Broad St

London KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
