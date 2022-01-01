Go
Bateau/Boat Bar

Bateau is a beef-centered French inspired American bistro. We offer a daily selection of unique steak cuts - butchered and dry aged in house. Come in and dine or carry out some of our classics to cook at home.

1040 E Union St

Popular Items

Bread Pudding (at home)$12.00
Bateau Burger Kit$40.00
House Charcuterie (at home)$12.00
Bateau Salad (at home)$13.00
Frozen Frites$7.00
Steak for 1 (Raw)$25.00
Potato Chips (At Home)$8.00
Mashed Potatoes (at home)$9.00
Steak for 2 (Raw)$55.00
Chicory Salad (at home)$14.00
Location

1040 E Union St

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
