Go
Toast

Sheeba Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

22048 Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (929 reviews)

Popular Items

L Hummus$11.00
Tanoor Bread$1.00
Lamb Haneeth$29.00
Lg Fattoush$10.00
Shawarma Sandwich$7.00
Sambosa$10.00
Fahsah$18.00
Tanoor Bread$1.00
Whole Chicken Haneeth$23.00
Side Yogurt$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

22048 Michigan Ave

Dearborn MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brome Modern Eatery

No reviews yet

We pledge fresh never-frozen meat that goes into our burgers. We pledge beef that only comes from grass-fed cows that lead comfortable lives. We pledge ingredients that are NON GMO certified so that what mother nature intended is all that goes into our bodies. We pledge sustainable business practices that increase efficiency and reduce waste.

Famous Hamburger

No reviews yet

BURGERS & SHAKES DONE FAMOUS.

Buddy's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!

Noah's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Follow your nose and the smokey aroma into our doors and we'll take care of the rest.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston